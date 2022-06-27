Britney Spears admits she’s ‘afraid to have a baby in this world’

Britney Spears credit:Bang Showbiz

Singer Britney Spears admitted feeling scared about “having a baby in this world”, six days after announcing that she is expecting her third child, the first with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

The revelation came as she was reflecting on her first pregnancy with her eldest son Sean Preston, whom she welcomed in 2006 with then-husband Kevin Federline.

While sharing a black and white photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a silky lace dress, the 40-year-old pop star expressed her fears about expecting another baby.

The Grammy winner told her followers that she is “particularly afraid of having a baby in this world” after several documentaries about her 13-year guardianship have been released in recent months.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many documentaries about someone unless they’re dead,” she captioned the photo. “I mean, is that even possible???? Again OH WELL, is that perspective you guys know???” .

Spears went on to say that she will practice self-care by drinking Kate Hudson’s new line of INBLOOM teas and putting on the “same dress” she wore 16 years ago.

Earlier in the week, the singer revealed her pregnancy with a post on Instagram, which read, “So I took a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I’m having a baby.”

However, the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer confused her fans by adding in her caption that she was “a little pregnant with food” and had taken a pregnancy test after noticing she had gained weight while on vacation. .

It will be the first child for the singer and her fiancé Sam Asghari, while Britney has two children: Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, from her previous marriage to dancer Kevin Federline.

Britney referred to Sam, 28, as her “husband” in the post, also sparking rumors that the couple have secretly tied the knot.

For her part, Sam also confirmed the pregnancy news, referring to the pop star as a “lioness” and sharing a painted image of two lions with their cub.

He wrote: “Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Parenthood is something I have always wanted and do not take lightly. It is the most important job I will ever do.” .