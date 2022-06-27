Bianca Belair denounces the harassment of a WWE fan

WWE stars have the privilege of, in most cases, making a good living. But the price of fame is sometimes expensive. Bianca Belair is one of the most recognized WWE superstars of the moment and has a large number of fans. That is why it is also highly demanded in public.

This weekend, the Raw Women’s Champion took part in two non-televised shows in Texas (Saturday’s Night Event and Sunday Stunner), where she successfully defended her title. In one of the two shows, Belair He returned home by car and had a great scare when a fan approached his window after 20 minutes of driving. Supposedly, the fan was following him from the place where one of these shows took place.

“I love my fans, but DO NOT FOLLOW ME from the compound. We drove 20 minutes from the venue, stopped at a red light… a fan came up to the window and knocked on it trying to get a picture. She scared us to death…” Bianca Belair explained in one of her Instagram stories.Don’t come near my car window while I’m sitting at a red light at 11pm to hit her.. It is not safe for me. It is not safe for you. I do my best to stay and sign as many autographs and take as many photos as I can… It may seem harmless and funny to you, but it wasn’t fair or right. I was really scared. BOUNDARIES”.

It is not the first time that WWE stars denounce the harassment of some followers on social networks. Sometimes we have heard of more serious cases, such as those of Alexa Bliss and her identity theft or Sonya Deville and her attempted kidnapping case.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.