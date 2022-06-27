Best nail polishes for men, the colors and trends of the summer to stand out

The best nail polishes for the man who wants to stand out? It’s a question of identity, it’s a question of how you want to wear it. On the other hand the male manicure – cleared by men in the seventies – actually has a thousand-year history. Introduced by Babylonian warriors to intimidate their enemies, it was elevated by the Egyptians to an aesthetic habit to deify the body in the afterlife. And with Iggy Pop, Robert Smith And Lou Reedin the Seventies era, that bright black nails begin to appropriate a message of freedom.

In the nineties, when rock gave way to grungelo chipped enamel instead reigns supreme as a symbol of rebellion, thanks to Kurt Cobain, Eddie Vedder and Billie Joe Armstrong. “There’s nothing wrong with painting your nails,” he used to say Dennis Rodman. And her advice echoes back in the 2000s, when rappers flaunt them in the form of nail art as a reinforcement of their music’s message.

Today, one in three men applies nail polish. The latest example comes from Met Ballthanks to guru Betina Goldstein who created for Shawn Mendes a mismatched manicure, in other words with all unpaired colors, so cool that it has toured the globe with hashtags.

It is not a case that Harry Styles, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator And Fedez have launched their own line of nail polishes within a few weeks of each other. You take an example and give yourself to creativity, with black or a more vibrant palette. Because beauty is not a question of gender, but rather of style: here is our selection of the best nail polishes currently on the market, from which to choose the product (and color) that is right for you.