Ben Affleck’s youngest son collides with a Lamborghini

With 10 years, the most logical thing is to commit some mischief. And that’s what he did on Sunday Samuel Garner Affleck, the son of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.

Ben and his partner, Jennifer Lopez, went with Samuel to 777 Exotics, a luxury car rental dealership in The Angels. In an oversight, Samuel got into a yellow Lamborghini Urus, the Italian SUV, Apparently the engine was running. The child accidentally engaged the reverse gear and the Lamborghini hit against a white BMW that was parked right behind.

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashed a rental Lamborghini after getting behind the wheel. https://t.co/UAAgv4NCmU — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2022

Based on the photos, it looks like the rear bumper on the passenger side of the Urus made contact with the front wheel of the BMW and possibly with the fender.

Sam immediately jumped out of the Lamborghini and went to the back to inspect possible damage, as Ben approached to find out what had happened.

From the pictures, it doesn’t look like there was excessive damage and everything was left in a scare. But the scare can be expensive. And it is that a Lamborghini Urus costs a whopping 252,000 euros.