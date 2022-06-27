Ben Affleck’s son crashes a Lamborghini
This Sunday, Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Lopez were visiting a luxury car rental dealership with Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, when Affleck got into a Lamborghini and accidentally crashed into another car that was parked very close by.
The minor got into a Lamborghini and hit another car
The small accident took place at the dealership 777 Exotics, in Los Angeles. The minor took advantage of an oversight of his father. According to TMZ, while his father and the singer looked at cars and the actor let his son get into the driver’s seat of a yellow lamborghini.
Although it is not yet known if the car had the engine running or if it was the minor himself who turned on the contact, the current information is that the child put the reverse gear and ended up hitting the luxury car against a BMW white who was behind. That is when the minor is seen getting out of the car and checking the damage while her father and Jennifer Lopez arrived.
A representative of Ben Affleck told the TMZ portal that there was no damage to mourn and that everyone is fine.