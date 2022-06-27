Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son gets into a Lamborghini, reverses and collides with a car

Little Samuel was with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a Los Angeles dealership that rents luxury cars.

Misadventure for Ben Affleck and the son Samuel. The child, born from the relationship between the actor and Jennifer Garner, is now 10 years old and like all kids of that age is curious and restless. In these hours, he is in trouble. As TMZ documents, after being mounted on board a very expensive Lamborghini, Samuel put the car in reverse and ended up in another car.

The dynamics of the rear-end collision

Samuel is the third child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. He was born in 2012. At this time, the baby was with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles at a dealership that deals with luxury car rentals. The three were choosing the most appropriate means. The attention of the two artists was captured by a luxurious yellow Lamborghini. JLo got into the back seat, probably to test its comfort. Ben Affleck waited near the car while the boy got into the driver’s seat. The engine appears to have been irresponsibly left running. Little Samuel put it into reverse, then the bang. He hit an equally luxurious car.

Nobody was hurt and the cars were not damaged

In the video, published by TMZ, you can see the father who intervenes and makes Samuel get out of the car both so as not to get hurt and to prevent him from continuing to bump into the car parked right behind the Lamborghini. The child, thoughtful, went to check the extent of the damage. But all is well that ends well. A spokesperson for Ben Affleck said there was no major damage to the cars and, more importantly, that everyone is fine. The American tabloid also contacted the dealership who said the cars were parked close to each other, but despite the contact, there would be no damage.