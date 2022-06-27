Ben Affleck, 10-year-old son crashes in Lamborghini (with J.Lo on board)

A nasty scare for Ben Affleck who saw his ten-year-old son crash into a Lamborghini at a dealership. To get the news around the web in a very short time (and to trigger some disappointment comments) was the fact that Samuel, the third of the children that Ben had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was at the wheel of the car. The child, in fact, would have taken possession of the car, would have put the car in reverse and, in doing so, would have hit another luxury car parked just behind the car in question, not causing significant economic damage and, fortunately, doing nothing.

The dynamics of the accident

There is a lot of talk about Samuel Affleck’s incident but how did things really go? First of all it must be specified that his father Ben and Jennifer Lopez, his girlfriend and, according to some rumors, his wife after a secret marriage were also present. The two, in fact, were in a luxury car dealership, according to TMZ reports, and were busy choosing a car to rent. Among the many cars, they were immediately attracted to a yellow Lamborghini. At this point Jennifer Lopez would climb into the back seats to test the car while the child, who was with them, got behind the wheel of the car that had been left on. So, the little one put into reverse bumping into another vehicle, equally luxurious and with J.Lo on board (that nothing would have been done). Just a bad scare.

Who is Samuel Affleck, son of Ben and Jennifer (Garner)

Samuel Affleck is the third child of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, an actor’s ex-wife with whom he divorced after cheating on her with their children’s babysitter. The boy, now ten years old, was born in 2012 and has two older sisters, Violet, born in 2005 and Seraphina, born in 2009.