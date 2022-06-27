Batman What did Christian Bale say about playing him again? Why haven’t you seen Robert Pattinson’s Batman?

The Batman became one of the most successful movies of Warner Bros so far this year, thanks to the particularity of its history but also to the great performance of Robert Pattinson, who first played the DC character.

In fact, he managed good comments from both specialized critics and fans and even some are already wondering if a sequel will come.

However, this is not the first Bruce Wayne/Batman movie to be made. Previously, actors like Lewis G. Wilson, Robert Lowery, Adam West, Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, and Christian Bale also played himthe latter being one of the most beloved by fans.

Bale played Batman three times in Christopher Nolan’s films and in fact, with “The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”, they managed to gross over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

For the same reason, he has always been in the illusion of seeing him again in character and Everything seems to indicate that the door is not completely closed.

What did Christian Bale say about playing Batman again?

In a recent interview with ScreenRantthe Oscar-winning actor stated that he would don the Dark Knight’s cloak once more while Nolan was back in the director’s chair.

“Nope. No one has ever mentioned it to me. no one mentioned itBale said when asked about returning to Batman. “Occasionally people say to me, ‘Oh, I heard you were approached and offered all this.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one has said that.’”

The actor added that he “had a pact with Chris Nolan.” “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long. IMO, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell. And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he would be in.”.

On the other hand, on why he hasn’t seen the latest Batman movieBale told Variety “Listen, man, it’s amazing how few movies I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their movies and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I really like to savor movies and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will.”

Christian Bale will appear again on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder, a film that will be released on next July 7 in cinemas.