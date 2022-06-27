Banxico’s rate hike is positive for banks: Moody’s

The 75 basis point increase to Reference rate of Bank of Mexico (Banxico) “it is positive for the credit of mexican banks”, said the rating agency on Monday Moody’s.

In a report, the international rating agency assured that the decision of the Board of Governors of Banxico last Thursday to raise the interest rate to 7.75 percent will benefit the profitability of banks and keep financing costs low.

Tighter monetary policy will benefit banks’ profitability because their large pool of low-cost deposits will keep funding costs low as commercial loans appreciate in line with the benchmark rate, benefiting net interest margins. , he pointed.

The decision to increase the reference rate by the Mexican central bank is given as a measure to mitigate the effects of general inflation, which stood at 7.88 percent during the first half of June.

He also kept in line with the United States Federal Reserve (Fed), which days before also raised its reference rate by 75 basis points.

Moody’s also considered that this increase in the reference rate, the largest in Mexico in more than 21 years, will allow banks to “quickly revalue their loans to companies, mainly at variable rates, which represent around half of the total loans of the system”.

“Banks will reprice their consumer lines of credit and roll over their fixed-rate residential mortgages at higher rates, with both asset classes fueling growth in large commercial portfolios,” he said.

The rating agency predicted higher profitability and momentum from a period of higher rates for banks with large retail deposit bases.

“Banco Azteca, Citibanamex, BBVA, Banorte, have the lowest, and therefore most favorable, funding combinations with a considerable proportion of demand deposits and funding costs well below the risk-free rate as of April 2022 ″, he pointed.

On the contrary, he added that “Scotiabank and Banco Inbursa have a greater share of more expensive term deposits and bank loans, which implies higher funding costs.”

The rating agency also anticipated that active rates will continue to rise in the coming months, in a framework where inflation is expected to continue to rise, as well as a tightening of monetary policy that will continue to improve the future margins of banks.

While we continue to see banks in Mexico well prepared to handle these pressures, maintaining high levels of loan loss reserves, credit quality will deteriorate moderately beyond 2022 in light of a challenging economic outlook for 2023.

With information from EFE