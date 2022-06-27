Austin Butler Reveals the Best Advice Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him Before Making ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler is the new face of fashion. The actor, known for having appeared as a teenager in series such as Zoey 101 or more recently in once upon a time in hollywood of Tarantinohas made the leap playing the king of rock and roll, Elvis. But although now the success she longed for is coming, not everything was so easy and simple at first.

Preparing for the role of Elvis It was extremely hard, according to Butler, but he was able to cope better with the advice of one of his great idols, Leonardo Dicaprio. Like Butler, DiCaprio was also an actor who started from a very young age and who had one of his breakthrough moments under the orders of Baz Luhrmandirector of Elvis but who also sent DiCaprio to stardom with Romeo + Juliet by William Shakespeare.

“Leo told me, ‘Baz is going to keep you constantly off balance, and he’s going to bring out things in you that you didn’t know you had inside.‘”, says Butler, who revealed the protagonist of The wolf of Wall Street, to which he adds: “That’s exactly the experience I had.” And what exactly did DiCaprio mean by Luhrmann’s way of shooting? Well, one of the things that Butler says frustrated him the most was the fact of changing scenes at the last minute, on the same set, something that was extremely frustrating for the young performer.

“There were days when I just thought: ‘Baz, why don’t we do what we have prepared? “I realized that it would take me to the limit of what I was capable of. In a way, you catch lightning in a bottle: if you had just done what you had prepared, it might have been more stale.” With Luhrmann Butler he learned many things, but the most important of them was to have patience and a willingness to put up with the constant changes and the peculiar way of being of its director, just as DiCaprio had warned him.And the effort paid off, if not you just have to see his overwhelming performance in the film that has just been released in theaters.

