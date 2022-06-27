Austin Butler revealed Leonardo DiCaprio’s advice for working

Austin Butler, the protagonist of the film “Elvis”, revealed the advice that Leonardo DiCaprio gave him to work with the Australian director, Baz Luhrmann, responsible for the film. This is how the actor told it in a recent interview that he reviewed the protal Just Jared.

“Baz is going to be constantly throwing you off balance and he’s going to bring out things in you that you didn’t even know you had inside,” DiCaprio told him, according to Austin. The artist coincided with the “Titanic” actor in the movie “Once upon a time… in Hollywood” where he took the opportunity to talk about it.

Leonardo has worked with the director twice. In 1993 they did “Romeo + Juliet”and in 2013, “The Great Gatsby.”

Responding to DiCaprio’s warning, Austin Butler responded that it’s exactly the experience he’s had. “There were days when he just thought, ‘Baz, why don’t we just do what we set up?’ I realized that he would push me to the limit of what I was capable of. You catch lightning in a bottle somehow: if you had done what you had prepared, it might have been more stale,” recalled the 30-year-old performer.

“To play jazz you have to know music theory. Knowing all the scales on the guitar, but in the end you are improvising », he continued.

«You have all that knowledge and practice that comes to you at that precise moment when you are going to play what is in front of you. That’s how Baz works, because he’s very focused on preparation. But when it’s time to shoot, a scene that I’ve been preparing for a year, suddenly changes completely on the same day of shooting, “said the interpreter.