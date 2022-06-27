Atlas vs Cruz Azul: where and at what time to watch the Super Copa MX final

Cruz Azul and Atlas will meet in a new edition of the Super Copa MX (Photo: Cuartoscuro//Instagram/@cruzazul)

The Champion of Champions this 2022 season will be defined in a special match that just opened the MX League. the two-time champion Atlas and the squad Blue Cross will be measured in the first edition of the MX League Super Cup to define the maximum champion club of Mexican soccer.

Because the Guadalajara squad was crowned two-time champion in the Apertura 2021 and in the Clausura 2022, the Mexican league gave him the champion of champions trophy automatically; however, he devised a second trophy for cases like this. Because The cement machine was the ultimate champion of champions before the red and blackwas creditor to be the rival of the Guadalajara.

It will be this Sunday, June 26, when the new most winning team of this season will be defined. The match will take place in Carson, California, United Statesso the sports venue that will host the game will be the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Diego Cocca will compete for one more trophy for the Atlas team (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

For this Super Copa MX final, the pre-match ceremony will begin at 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico time, so The game will start at 8:00 p.m.. Those fans who were unable to travel to the United States to watch the match live will be able to follow the television broadcast.

The game will be transmitted exclusively by the signal of TUDN and channel 2 of Televisa open channel. It should be noted that the coverage TUDN It will start promptly at 7:50 p.m. with the preview of the game.

Date: Sunday June 26, 2022

Time: start of the event 7:30 p.m. Central Mexico (17:30 local time), start of the game 20:00 hrs.

Location: Carson, California, USA. Dignity Health Sports Park.

Transmission: TUDN, Stars channel (Channel 2).

Internet: through the tudn.tv page you can tune into the signal of the game.

Mobile application: an alternative option to not miss any details of the transmission is about the application ViX and for the apps of TUDN.

The board presented Diego Aguirre as Cruz Azul’s new coach (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

The football year for Diego Coca, coach of the Atlas, yielded victories that the fans so longed for. They managed to end the 70-year drought without a title and now they are crowned two-time champions in the two most recent tournaments. Players like Camilo Vargas, Aldo Rocha and Julio Furch became the figures that led to the Academy to become the top winners of Liga MX in the 2021-2022 season.

With the good results they achieved at the end of the Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 now they will go to add one more trophy for their showcases and thus have the Super MX Cup.

Through an official statement, the BBVA MX League defined the reasons why this new type of competition emerged to solve the Champion of Champions this season. This is what the league stated:

Atlas was crowned two-time champion after defeating Pachuca in Clausura 2022 (Photo: Edgar Negrete/ Cuartoscuro.com)



“The concept of MX LEAGUE SUPERCUP, which will be delivered for the first time and which will have a totally new trophy and medal design, is born as an official match for our league that will be played exclusively when the conditions given in this Season are met, in this case, with consecutive wins obtained by the Red and Black of the Atlas. If a Club is crowned in the two tournaments of the same Season, being automatically distinguished as “Champion of Champions”, it will play the MX LEAGUE SUPERCUP against the previous winner of the “Champion of Champions” himself.

The previous champion of champions was disputed between León and Blue Cross; that tournament Machine was victorious, which is why she will now compete against Atlas. This game will mean the debut of Diego Aguirre, new coach of La Noria after the departure of Juan Reynoso.

KEEP READING:

The reason why Canelo Álvarez postponed the trilogy with Golovkin for so many years

Liga MX and FMF presented a document to INAI to analyze the implementation of the Fan ID

Who is Real San Luis, a team that could return Ronaldinho to Mexican soccer