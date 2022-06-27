Amber Heard must pay 15 million dollars to Johnny Depp after losing the trial

The most mediatic and sordid trial of the season has come, for now, to an end. After six weeks of civil proceedings in a court in Fairfax County, Virginia, and after 13 hours of deliberation in three days, the seven members of the popular jury who had in their hands the decision on the crossed accusations of defamation between Johnny Depp and the one who between 2015 and 2016 was his wife, Amber Heardhave reached their verdicts this Wednesday, some that represent a resounding victory for the protagonist of the saga of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and only partial for the actress of ‘Aquaman’.

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018. In that column, without expressly citing the actor, Heard identified himself as a public figure who represented the domestic abuse. The actor assures that the impact of that article was “devastating” for his career and his reputation and asked for 50 million dollars.

The jury has agreed with him. He has considered that the three statements under review in this trial were false, defamed the actor, and were made with malice by Heard. Without reaching the figure requested by the actor, they have considered that Heard must pay 10 million dollars in compensation and five more as punishment.

In Heard’s case, which responded with another defamation suit for three statements that a Depp lawyer made to the media in which he called the actress’s accusations “falsehoods”, the jury has only found the actor responsible for defamation for one of those phrases of his lawyer. They have imposed a compensatory fine of two million dollars, far from the 100 requested by Heard.

The actor, who traveled to the United Kingdom over the weekend and appeared at a Jeff Beck concert, has not returned to the United States for the reading of the verdicts. Heard was in court in Fairfax this Wednesday and has been apologetic during the reading of the decisions.”

Johnny Depp wins defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard

The verdict puts an end, for now, to the legal dispute between Depp and Heard, although it is not ruled out that there are resources. In any case, the reputations of the two have undoubtedly been damaged by a trial that has been going on for seven weeks. has exposed in great detail and contradictory versions a relationship that clearly became turbulent and toxic and that, above all, he has put their personalities and actions under the microscope, including the actor’s addictions.

“Pattern of Violence”

Heard has denounced from the stand sexual assaults and a “pattern of violence” that Depp has repeatedly and adamantly denied. He, who in 2020 lost a defamation lawsuit in the United Kingdom against the British tabloid ‘The Sun’ for having called him “abuser” of his wife “in a case where the judge considered that there was evidence that at least 12 of the 14 assaults attributed to him, he has accused his ex-wife of being the one who assaulted him physically and verbally.

The trial has become a real phenomenon in media and social networks, where the overwhelming support for the actor has been paralleled by attacks and ridicule of the actress. And that is why she has socially opened wounds beyond those that affect the interpreters. Numerous voices specialized in working with victims of gender violence, for example, have been doing sound the alarms due to the impact that the social response that has been seen in this process may have on women victims of abuse. They warn that there will be those who are discouraged from denouncing given the harsh treatment that Heard has received.

Criticism was added this Tuesday in an article in ‘Vanity Fair’ Monica Lewisa woman who felt in her own flesh the effects of public scrutiny and ridicule when her sexual relationship with Bill Clinton when he was US president became the center of a political scandal.

“Sad Legal Show”

Lewinsky, who titles his piece assuring that “we are all guilty”, has placed much of its focus on the way in which “gossip, news and entertainment” is now offered and consumed with social networks. He recalled that many people have not followed live coverage but rather through small bubbles of information, images, videos and memes on Tik Tok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook… “We get rid of critical thinking and replace it with emotion easy. That scattered consumption does not allow real understanding”, she has written.

Lewinsky goes further and in the piece also assures that “because the trial has been available on our screens, we subconsciously think that we have a ‘right’ to look and see and judge and comment.” And he concludes that “this legal spectacle would have been sad enough if it had only impacted the personal lives of Depp, Heard and their loved ones; if we consider how it has impacted survivors of domestic violence and those who have sought strength in the MeToo movement”, but she was more concerned about “the broader implications” in the culture: “the ways in which we have fueled the flames of misogyny and, separately, the famous circus”.