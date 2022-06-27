Amber Heard Johnny Depp | Why will the actress appeal the sentence? | What actress complaint?

The actress did not reach an agreement with her ex-husband, so the litigation is not over yet.

The trial before Johnny Depp is far from over. The lawyers of Amber Heard they met with the libel judge, Penney Azcarate, to propose an appeal to the sentence delivered in early June.

Thus, Elaine Bredehoft, the legal representative of the star of Aquaman, confirmed that she will appeal the verdict, seeking to refute the decision of the jury that leaned in favor of the interpreter of Jack Sparrow.

The point is that Azcarate stressed to Bredehoft that, To achieve the new legal action, Amber Heard would have to pay a bail of 8.35 million dollars plus 6% annual interestthe only way for this option to be approved and take course.

That is why the appeal is now in doubt, since the actress’s lawyer has stated on more than one occasion that Heard does not have the money to settle the sentence, but perhaps she could get what is necessary for this new move.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: What’s next?

The sentence announced on June 1 favored Johnny Deppwho must receive 15 million dollars from his ex-wife, because the defamation was confirmed and the accusations against him were dismissed.

It is not yet known if Amber Heard will pay the judge’s offer. Meanwhile, Heard’s legal team has 21 days to formally file the appeal..

Now, the actor has his own new legal battle at hand, as he is about to go to trial for an assault dating back to 2018, a lawsuit filed by Gregg Brooks, who worked with Depp on the set of the movie City of lies.