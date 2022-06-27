Amber Heard is still in love with Johnny Depp

During the last weeks, nothing has penetrated more than the confrontation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. At this point, everyone knows such intimate details of the couple as if they had been present at their marital life. The controversy has been enormous, considering that the trial was broadcast live and the strong public opinion in each session. Once the verdict was announced, the public did not stop commenting on it. So the actress went to an interview and gave her point of view, from which she has been able to transcend that she is still in love with her ex-husband. Who’d say?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were the protagonists of one of the most mediatic trials in the entire history of Hollywood. After his first encounter with the law when his separation became effective, the most affected would be the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. Who was treated as abusive by his partner and had to face a wave of rejection. However, he would not have expected that the publication of ‘The Washington Post’ that ended up burying his reputation would be the same one that would give him a chance.



Today, he has been able to largely regain his public status and credibility with the media. And, after the jury’s decision, her ex has come forward again in an interview for NBC News. In the middle of the conversation with Savannah Guthrie, the journalist, she was asked if she still had feelings for Depp. To which she replied in the affirmative.. “I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make a deeply broken relationship work, and I couldn’t.” “I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” the actress confessed.

Amber Heard admits that she behaved horrible with Johnny Depp

Heard in recent weeks has made strong statements about the results of the trial. He assured his interviewer that she will keep every word of her testimony. She pointed out that his defeat was clearly due to public opinion that favors the film producer. She stressed that the members of the jury were carried away by the good image that her ex-partner has of her and all the support that she had gotten at that time. Although the public could see that their relationship was toxic, broadly marked by mutual abuse. That is precisely what the interpreter of ‘Aquaman’ has accepted.

“You hear my voice on these tapes and it’s not my voice now. It’s not who I am now. I did and said horrible and unfortunate things throughout my relationship, “the artist began. “I behaved horribly, almost unrecognizable to me. There are many things that I regret, ”she pointed out. Although the trial focused on addressing defamation, important points also emerged that placed the musician as a victim of emotional harassment. The erratic behavior of the model was mentioned, as well as her excessive habits and reactions. So those may be some of the regrets of the American today.

Is all the controversy over Amber Heard and Johnny Depp over? We’ll find out.