Weeks after the jury’s decision in the defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was known, the lawyers for both have failed to reach an agreement that could lower the amount the actress will have to pay Depp for damaging his reputation. when describing himself as victim of domestic abuse in an opinion piece. Finally, Amber Heard will have to pay Johnny Depp 10 million dollars.

The jury determined earlier this month that the actress must pay Depp 10 million in damages and another 5 in punitive damages, although the Fairfax County judge, Penney Azcaratelowered the latter amount to $350,000According to the Daily Mail, the judge has made the verdict official in the judicial record after a brief hearing in the Fairfax County Court in which neither Depp nor Heard were present.

Despite winning Johnny Depp the trial for defamation, he has also been sentenced to pay Heard 2 million dollars to compensate for the damage caused to the actress, since the judge considered that he also defamed on one occasion to which his wife went for a time.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp do not reach an agreement

Finally, as the plaintiffs’ lawyers do not reach an agreement, both parties will have a period of 30 days to file a notice of appeal. Eleine Bredehoft, Heard’s lawyer, has already said on previous occasions that she plans to appeal the sentence and that she does not have money to pay that compensation. According to her lawyer, “she has excellent reasons for it”, she has insisted. “We had even tried to get the ruling from the UK because he had already had the opportunity for him, and that’s one of the issues, but also several of the evidentiary issues. There was a lot of evidence that didn’t come through.”

Amber Heard Says Her Hollywood Career Is Over

The actress believes that she has nothing to lose and writing her story would be a good way to clean up her image after the legal battle with Johnny Depp. “Amber thinks her Hollywood career is over. She’s having book talks and she’s excited about it. At this point, she has nothing to lose and she wants to tell it all,” the unnamed person said.