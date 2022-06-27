All Elite Wrestling announces the hiring of Claudio Castagnoli

During broadcasts of Forbidden Door through Fite TV and B/R Live, the fighter Claudio Castagnoli made his debut in All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling as a competitor hired by AEW.

After several weeks of rumours, the “Swiss Superman” has finally been revealed as Tony Khan’s new hire. The man previously known as Cesaro faced Zack Saber Jr. in an individual heads-up, obtaining victory after connecting a Powerbomb for the count of three. Castagnoli is the new member of Blackpool Combat Club and will be part of the Blood and Guts match next Wednesday on Dynamite.

Since his first approaches to wrestling during 2000, Claudio Castagnoli has been pointed out by many as a remarkable talent in any company he stepped on. After a journey in independent companies such as CHIKARA, PWG, wXw and ROH, Castagnoli would sign a contract with WWE in 2011 under the name of Antonio Cesaro.

In over a decade, “The Swiss Superman” only saw a United States Championship as its sole individual title. He was also a seven-time tag team champion and winner of the inaugural Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy. His contract expired on February 24. and Cesaro ended an eleven-year employment relationship without any official announcement from WWE.

