Alignments Atlas vs Cruz Azul

Atlas vs Blue Crossthe match between the two champions of the last two tournaments, will be played by MX League Super Cup. The new season of Mexican soccer will start with red and black Y celestial fighting for a new title.

The foxes won the last two titles of the BBVA MX Leaguewhile Blue Cross broke with a drought of more than 20 years, conquering the championship of the Guardians 2021.

Atlas and Cruz Azul alignments

Atlas: Camilo Vargas; Javier Abella, Luis Reyes, Emanuel Aguilera and Diego Barbosa; Hugo Nervo, Aldo Rocha, Anderson Santamaría, Edgar Zaldivar; Jonathan SmithOh Julian Quinones.

Blue Cross: Sebastián Jurado, Alejandro Mayorga, Julio César Domínguez, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar, Erik Lira, Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero, Ángel Romero, Christian Tabó Y Santiago Gimenez.

This is how Atlas and Cruz Azul arrive

Atlas has reinforced its squad to seek a historic three-time championship. They have arrived at Idekel Dominguezwho was part of an exchange with Necax by Bryan Garnicain addition to edison flowers. It is expected that in the next few days they will announce the signing of Mauro Manotas.

Blue Cross For his part, he has not yet announced any new player for the Opening 2022. However, they are expected to sign a striker as well as a defender, but none of the signings have been made official so far.

What time do Atlas and Cruz Azul play?

The Atlas vs Cruz Azul will start at 8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. In Azteca Deportes you will have the coverage completely live.

