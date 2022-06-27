AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Shibata appears – WWE Superstars react to Castagnoli’s debut

– All Elite Wrestling officially confirmed that All Out 2022 will be held on September 4 via a banner posted at the United Center during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door celebration. The venue has not been confirmed, but it is speculated with the NOW Arena and the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. It should be noted that that same weekend, on day 3 specifically, WWE will celebrate its show Clash at The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

– Katsuyori Shibata made an unexpected appearance at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. The Japanese wrestler made an appearance after Will Osprey defeated Orange Cassidy in a match for the IWGP United States Championship and members of the Assie Open appeared to attack Cassidy and Roppogi Vice, who appeared to help their friend. Shibata took care of the three bad guys and faced Cassidy, who ended up placing her glasses on him as a sign of respect.

– Kevin Kelly replaced Jim Ross at the commentary table from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Kelly is well known in the independent scene who worked in WWE between 1996 and 2003. Currently, he is part of the commentary table in English for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

– Dax Hardwood remembered his stage in WWE in a social media post after winning the IWGP Tag Team Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. “3 years ago, I was shaving this man’s back. Now, we are the IWGP World Heavyweight Champions,” Hardwood wrote, recalling the backstage scene that FTR had to record a few years ago in WWE, as Hardwood shaved the back of Cash Wheeler in the showers.

– As we have previously reported, Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro in WWE) made his dazzling debut in All Elite Wrestling during the broadcast of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. He appeared in place of Brayn Danielson and faced Zack Saber Jr. That moment was very commented on social networks and his former WWE locker room partners were no exception. Xavier Woods, Naomi and Becky Lynch, among others, expressed their joy to see his friend return to the ring.

