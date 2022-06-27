Add ”The black telephone” another success of Ethan Hawke

LOS ANGELES (EFE).—Looking Ethan Hawke (Texas, 1970) in the face is like putting a face to the majority of Hollywood horror movies in the last decade.

A slab that the actor bears as best he can while extending his legacy in this genre with the premiere of the film “The black telephone”.

A film that premiered internationally and that predicts a “great reception” because it travels between ghost stories and a universal legend that frightens generations spread over five continents: the boogeyman.

“There is nothing more terrifying than that iconic figure who is busy stealing children. It’s the worst,” Hawke said in an interview.

The boogeyman in Spain, the coconut in Latin America or ‘boogeyman’ in the United States are some of the names given to this being that, depending on the culture, can take on a human appearance or be configured as a kind of creature with a head and elongated fingers that disturbs children and parents.

The character played by Hawke in “The Black Telephone” is inspired by this legend and ends up personified as a sadistic masked magician who uses his tricks to kidnap and torture children in the late 1970s in Denver (Colorado, central United States). ).

“My character is absolutely evil and out of his mind. The best thing anyone can do is stay away from him. That’s all I can say about him, “emphasized the actor looking at the camera with his characteristic expression of bewilderment and a half smile that would make anyone tremble.

The film co-stars Mason Thames, who plays the role of Finney, a shy boy who will try to escape from the clutches of the murderer, conditioned by a childhood of physical abuse by his classmates and mental abuse by a drunk father who stock up on beer bottles and Kellogg’s packs.

Actress Madeleine McGraw plays Finney’s sister Gwen, who has the divine powers and guts to turn to God in a deeply Catholic society and blurt out, “What’s wrong with you? Why don’t you listen to me and bring my brother back?

But, without a doubt, the most innovative aspect of this production is its way of combining the story of a serial killer with the terror derived from houses with ghosts or spirits.

“There are some parts where it seems like you’re watching Hannibal Lecter and other ‘Poltergeist.’ That’s what I think makes it original,” revealed Hawke.

And it is that Finney will receive instructions to leave the basement where he is confined through a black telephone that connects him with the souls of other children whose lives were taken by this particular man from the sack.

A vision of horror cinema that, according to Hawke, follows “a classic pattern” and leans towards “the interpretation of the genre that Steven Spielberg and Stephen King have.”

Its director, Scott Derrickson, was based on the successful short story of the same name, “The Black Phone,” which author Joe Hill wrote in 2004.

“Is very good. It’s not a cliché, really; you don’t know how difficult it is to make a film that is scary and at the same time touches you. And he (Scott Derrickson), gets it”, argued the actor about the filmmaker who took him to the top with “Sinister” in 2012.

After this film, Hawke is unable to remove the label of “scary movie actor.”

A stereotype that also accompanies other very prolific performers in this genre in the last decade, such as Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring”).

“It is a backpack that we all carry. It’s the same with Anthony Hopkins; After seeing him play Hannibal Lecter, you won’t believe it anymore if you see him playing a kind grandfather,” explained Hawke, who hesitated before accepting the role in “The Black Telephone” for not continuing to feed this commonplace.