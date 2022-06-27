Abortion Hollywood reactions from Madonna to Chris Evans

Even though the news had been in the air for months, the confirmation left Hollywood in disbelief. The Constitutional Court of the United States has ruled that the right to abortion no longer falls within the scope of the rights guaranteed by the Constitution. Now each state will decide how to behave. And many of the more conservative ones, led by the Republicans, have either in fact already banned it or will do so shortly. The voices of the women and men of the entertainment world were not long in coming. From Madonna to Jessica Bielfrom Halle Berry to Chris Evans. From Taylor Swift to Mark Ruffalo. Everyone expressed their anger, frustration, disbelief. The list is very long. Here’s what they said.

Weapons and women: the incredible association made by Taraji P. Henson

“Weapons have more rights than women.” With this lapidary sentence, pronounced last night on the Bet Awards plaque, the actress Taraji P. Henson has highlighted the profound contradiction of this whole affair. Because (poor) women will not stop having abortions. Only now will they no longer do so in an environment that is safe for their health.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, also united in rights

“I am furious. What has happened is not only a disgusting setback for women, which undermines our ability to make decisions for our bodies… but it is also dangerous, ”actress Jessica Biel wrote on Twitter. “They have not banned abortion, they have banned access to SAFE abortion.” Ready came the retweet of her husband, the singer and actor Justin Timberlake.

“Many women and many girls will die for this,” she said Olivia Rodrgio from the stage of the English Glastonbury Festival. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who showed us that at the end of the day they don’t give a shit about freedom.” And she sang Fuck You from Lily Allen with the author who joined her on stage. Not far away, during the London concert, i Green Day they went further. Billie Joe Armstrongthe lead singer of the band, said he wants to renounce his American citizenship and move to a permanent home to live in Britain.

Taylor Swift’s incredulity and Stephen King’s wit

“I am absolutely terrified that we are at this point – that is, that after decades of fighting for women to have rights over their bodies, this decision has deprived us of all that,” writes an incredulous Taylor Swift. on social networks. Posting the long stance of Michelle Obama. “It’s the best Supreme Court the eighteenth century has produced so far,” is the sarcastic tweet of Stephen King.

From Oscar to rights: Ariana DeBose, Halle Berry and Patricia Arquette

Two Oscars such as Ariana DeBose And Patricia Arquette they reacted hard. “Yes, NO ONE has to tell me what I can or can’t do with my body. Nobody has to tell me who to love or marry. America… prepare for the battle of battles, ”wrote the young revelation of West Side Story. “This Supreme Court is a real disaster. From giving people the right to bear arms to revoking women’s autonomy rights over their own bodies. We weren’t reactive, we saw it coming “, it is thought of the protagonist of Boyhood. Which refers to the decision, also taken by the United States Constitutional Court just a few days ago. That is, to make a New York State law that prevented people from walking around armed on the street unconstitutional.

«I am indignant! What the supreme court did is bullshit. Something must be done! Weapons have more rights than women ». Halle Berry is a rage on Twitter. “We need to stop this war on women and keep your laws off our bodies. We must all team up together and not accept this decision. We can’t just post on social media, we have to DO SOMETHING ».

Men for women: Harry Styles, Chris Evans, John Legend and Mark Ruffalo

To show that it is not just a women’s battle for women, many men have also taken sides. “I am absolutely devastated for the American people of today. Check that your friends are okay. Let’s take care of each other. We are all involved and the fight has just begun. It’s a really dark day for America ”, is the tweet of the English singer and actor Harry Styles. Chris Evans posted a list of associations that help women aboert by asking for subsidies. “I made my donation and, if you can, I hope you do the same,” writes Captain America.

John Legend posted the video of the Washington Police arriving in front of the Supreme Court, where protests are taking place against the decision. And he commented: «Shock troops traveling to tell women to shut up and accept the birth imposed by the government. Annoying ». The actor is even more explicit Mark Ruffalo. Who called the members of the Constitutional Court “American Taliban”.

The divine of music and abortion: Madonna, Mariah Carey and Barbra Streisand

Taking up the expression used by Barbra Streisand. “The Court uses the dogmas of religion to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This court is the American Taliban ”.

“It is really inconceivable and disheartening to have to look for a way to explain to my 11-year-old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating before our eyes,” she says. Mariah Carey.

Madonna was also baffled by the decision of the supreme American constitutional body to overturn the ruling that gave legislative coverage to the practice of abortion in all American states. “I woke up with the terrifying news that the sentence had been overturned. The court has decided that we no longer have rights as women over our bodies, ”writes the pop star on Instgram, posting photos of her together with her daughters. “This decision has plunged me and every other woman in this country into deep despair. Now the Supreme Court has ruled that women’s rights are no longer constitutional rights. In fact, we have fewer rights than a gun. I’m afraid for my daughters. I’m afraid for all women in America. I’m just scared. ‘

It is more a question of power over women than of abortion

The crux of the matter, as we said, is the amount of power that you want to give to women. Preventing abortion is just another way to prevent full and real sexual equality. The joke “if it were men who had to give birth, abortion would be legal all over the world” contains a basic truth. The physical, emotional, practical and economic burden of a woman forced not to have an abortion falls, in the vast majority of cases, exclusively on the shoulders of a woman. “This decision is more about abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you and who will control how your future will turn out”, she writes, in fact, Alicia Keys.

“Throughout history, women have never been trusted,” she writes Ellen DeGeneres via social. “Not to vote, or to decide who to marry. And now to make autonomous decisions about their own bodies. But you can trust one thing: we will not leave this status quo, we will be listened to and we will get the rights we deserve ».

