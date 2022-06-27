A secondary of TV to which Brad Pitt stole his big opportunity

In a few times it has been easy to sit your parents on the sofa and tell them: “I want to be an artist” without them making a bad face. In the Clooney home they did not jump for joy to learn that their son George had gotten between his eyebrows to try his luck as an actor after failing in his attempt to become a famous baseball player or to study journalism to follow in his father’s footsteps.

As George often recalls, “When we lived in Augusta, Kentucky, my cousin Miguel and his father, José Ferrer, who was an Oscar-winning actor, came to shoot a horse racing movie and Miguel gave me a little extra part with a couple of sentences. When he finished, he told me: “You have to come to Hollywood and be an actor” and I said: “Okay”.

Above left, between 1984 and 1985, he participated in eight episodes of the comedy series “E/R”. To her right, her role in “The Facts of Life,” which brought her some fame in the United States and started giving interviews. Below, she appeared twice in “Murder She Wrote,” in 1984 and 1987.





He went to Los Angeles with only 300 dollars

George told his parents and they didn’t tell him that it was crazy, but they didn’t fill his suitcase with bills either. Quite the contrary. They told him, If he wanted to succeed as an actor, he should finance his adventure on his own..

So that young man of 20 had to quell his desire to succeed and began to accept all kinds of jobs to save. As effort and humility is something that had always been instilled in him at home, it was not a trauma for him work picking tobacco, where he earned as little as $3 an hour, or selling women’s shoes.

After a few months of effort, at the age of 21, with a dilapidated Chevrolet Monte Carlo and $300 in his pocket, he headed for golden California and settled in Los Angeles, specifically, at the home of his aunt Rosemary Clooney, a famous singer and actress, wife of José Ferrer and mother of Miguel.

George Clooney, rejected in his first roles

Going from living in a small town to a house with a swimming pool and tennis court in the big city seemed like the beginning of a dream, and George was excited, but he did not know that the plug would not do him any good and that I would receive such a number of “no’s” that anyone else would have thrown in the towel. However, he did not.

Tirelessly, he began to present himself to all kinds of auditions. Since they never caught him and he didn’t want his uncles to support him, he began to work almost everything: selling lemonades, doing caricatures in shopping malls, as a construction worker… Bad luck accompanied him even in those types of professions, since he was an insurance salesman and his first client died the day after signing the policy. “I had a really hard time moving to California, so deep down in my soul, I still feel unemployed.“, recognized the actor on his 50th birthday.

Being a chauffeur for his aunt taught him the ins and outs of the profession

His aunt, seeing him so despondent at that moment, in which he felt that his dream was slipping away from him, offered to be his chauffeur, an experience that helped George to learn first-hand the ins and outs of the profession, since he took Rosemary to film shoots and all sorts of industry-related events.

When he had been living with his aunt for a year, and while he was studying acting, thanks to his work in construction Clooney was able to emancipate himself and move to the apartment of a friend, Tom Matthews, where he rested as best he could on a folding bed and then went to “castings” , in which unfortunately continued to be rejected.

Things began to change from the age of 23

At last, in 1984, at the age of 23, he landed a small role in a television series. There were only eight episodes in the sitcom “E/R” –not to be confused with “ER”, the English name of “ER”, the series that elevated him–, but it seemed that luck was beginning to smile on that kid who could not afford a dentist in 10 years, but whose smile sneaked into American homes through television.

And it is that little by little, his phone began to ring and, in six years, Clooney appeared in series like “Hotel”, “Murder She Wrote”, “The Golden Girls”, “The Street Hawk”, “Roseanne”…

On the left, in 1987, he fell in love with his “look” to “The Golden Girls”. On the right, in “Crazy Combat Academy,” one of the very few movies she made in the ’80s.





George Clooney lived with John Travolta’s wife

While he was triumphing on TV, he began to accumulate fans and live his first most notorious romances, such as the one he had in 1988, at age 27, with Kelly Preston, the American actress who was the wife of John Travolta from 1991 until he died of of breast cancer.

On the left, the piggy Max, to date, has been his longest “partner” since they were together for 18 years. On the right, the romance he had with Kelly Preston in 1988.





They both moved in together she gave him a vietnamese pig named Max who, after their breakup, just a few months later, would accompany Clooney as a pet for a whopping 18 years. In fact, it was not uncommon for him to be taken to filming or even to press conferences, and many, even himself, said that it was his only lasting relationship.

Shortly after breaking up with Kelly, he began a relationship with Talia Balsam, two years his senior. Theirs was such a strong crush that, four months later, they got into a motorhome headed for Las Vegas and, without thinking twice, they said “yes, I do” on December 15, 1989. “At that time I was not ready to get married. It was not fair to Talia,” the actor later acknowledged, who endured with the ring on his finger for less than four years, divorcing in September 1993. Shortly after, almost by way of of promise, He flatly declared to the media that he would never marry again.

Blockbuster movies resisted

Thus, in the mid-90s, George Clooney was once again a golden bachelor who was making his first steps on TV, succeeding especially thanks to “Roseanne”. On the contrary and to his misfortune, in the cinema the same thing happened to him as in his relationships: they always told him “we don’t love you”.

George resisted almost all the “castings” to which he appeared. In 1988 he appeared in “The Return of the Killer Tomatoes”, but was rejected for such blockbuster films as “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Reservoir Dogs”, by Quentin Tarantino, who would just give his career a boost when he signed him for ” From Dusk Till Dawn”, in 1996.

On the left, the series “Roseanne” was a great leap in her career. She hated Brad Pitt, later to be one of his best friends in Hollywood, for stealing a major role from her.





George Clooney did not fit in “Thelma and Louise”

Two years before that, George had eagerly prepared to audition for “Thelma and Louise,” where he aspired to play the young hitchhiker and thief who hooks up with Geena Davis and winds up fleecing the leads, but the directors of ” casting” thought that neither his face nor his physique fit, and they gave the role to none other than Brad Pittwho, at that time, was also inexperienced in the seventh art and only had some filming on television.

So great was Clooney’s anger at being rejected that he didn’t even want to go to the movies when the movie was released, missing out on a box office hit that went on to gross more than $45 million. And, to make matters worse, that meant the brilliant takeoff of Brad’s career, something that angered the Kentucky man much more, although years later they would become great friends.

After 14 years in Los Angeles, George was starting to lose hope due to movie rejections and his divorce, but he wouldn’t have to wait long for his luck to change: his success and his platform to stardom were “urgently” waiting just around the corner.