A Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase has been officially announced for tomorrow

Today we bring you long-awaited news. Finally Nintendo has just announced a new presentation of Nintendo Direct Mini Partner Showcase where you will share new information about third party games. This presentation will have duration of about 25 minutes and will reveal various surprises that are in preparation for Nintendo Switch throughout these coming months.

The presentation will take place at 15:00 (Spanish peninsular time) and can be enjoyed through the official Nintendo channels, as usual. Thus, this is the second Nintendo Direct that we receive this month, after the one dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 last week. On the other hand, it is confirmed that will be pre-recorded instead of being broadcast live.

we leave you with shared information by Nintendo Spain:

follow a new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase on our YouTube channel on 28-06 at 15:00 (UTC+2), with 25 minutes of information on third-party games on the way to #NintendoSwitch. Subscribe and turn on notifications 🔔: https://t.co/G7cbnFHxdm pic.twitter.com/SxLUKBT6Zx — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) June 27, 2022

