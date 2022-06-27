a Mexican club hires him, but it is not known in what role

From the 2002 world title and from the 2005 Golden Ball to the mysterious engagement by a newborn Mexican club, with duties yet to be defined. The football career of Ronaldinho is enriched by another, curious event.

Ronaldinho lands in Mexico The Mexican club of the Real San Luis FC has in fact announced the arrival of the former champion of Psg, Barcelona, ​​Milan and the Brazilian national, with whom he won the 2002 world title. So far, nothing strange, apart from the fact that it is a club of the second division Mexican and apart from the fact that the Instagram post in which the company communicated the news was limited to a “Welcome to the land of Potos!”With vintage photos of Gaucho at the time of the Brazilian national team.

The “mysteries” of Real San Luis FC Too bad that Real San Luis has not specified what role should be played by Ronaldinho, who has bid farewell to football in the January 2018three years after the last professional season with Flamengo and, above all, it is a pity that the club appears be founded only last June 10th.

