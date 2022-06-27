A Bentley, possible reconciler between Will Smith and Chris Rock

A few months after the embarrassing moment that both actors spent at the Oscars, a possible mediator emerges to settle their discrepancies

Without a doubt, the last delivery of the Academy Awards will be remembered not only for the winners of that night, or the musical numbers; but for the presentation of the comedian Chris Rockthat by making a joke about the alopecia he suffers from Jada Smithactor’s wife Will Smithhe did not hesitate to get up from his seat and go to the presenter to slap him in front of everyone present.

Of course, this event became a global trend, and the commotion lasted several days. Now, although a few months have passed since what happened, it is not known for sure if the actor and the comedian have already reconciled, because before this unfortunate event, it is perfectly known that both were very close friends.

Despite the fact that later each one resumed his life in a different way, Bentley, one of the most luxurious British manufacturers of the automotive brand and which is a favorite of Smith and Rock. It is rumored that from the headquarters of this prestigious company, a truce is planned that will lead to a handshake between those involved.

Below we show you the car of both Chris and Will, which they have in their collection and which are from this prestigious brand.

Will Smith’s Bentley

With an approximate cost of 300 million dollars, it is the most expensive car owned by the Oscar winner, the design is unique, which makes it stand out among the other models that were made.

Chris Rock’s Bentley

The continental Bentley stands out for its engine and is one of the most expensive sports cars. A luxury that the comedian and actor from They are like children could be given

Now it only remains to wait if the possible meeting and reconciliation will be done in this way, what is a fact is that both Will and Chris share their love for cars, and it may be the link that leads them to see each other. new.

