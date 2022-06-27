“13 thousand pesos for two shots”; exhibit unethical waitstaff customs

A TikTok user criticized the unethical customs of waiters by exhibiting one of the most recent cases.

Followers of the profile shared their opinions about this type of common procedure among restaurant staff.

Mexico currently has two of the ten best restaurants in Latin America.

the verified tiktoker shared the strangest and most unethical customs of waiters in the Mexican restaurant industry through one of the most recent examples.

The account of 13 thousand pesos for two shots of whiskey surprised some diners whose initial budget was 4 thousand pesos. They reportedly had no idea of ​​the price of the drinks because the waiter “made the mistake” of not telling them.

Staff and the restaurant industry

The restaurant industry has proven to be a pillar around the growth of the economy in any country in the world.

Study Data “Knowing the Restaurant Industry” prepared by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) together with the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (CANIRAC), they indicated that during 2019 the gross domestic product of this sector managed to register an approximate of 185 billion pesoswhich translates into income for millions of Mexican families.

In fact, ten of the best restaurants in the world are located in Latin America, highlighting the participation of Peru, which has three of the best four. On the other hand, Mexico and specifically CDMX keeps two on the list, occupying positions five and eight.

However, it is a fact that not all restaurants can enjoy massive success. The work staff probably influences this too much. Whether or not the restaurant is able to provide you with a living wage and sufficient benefits, to whether or not said staff complies with the protocols of impeccable work.

Sometimes, many decide to skip these protocols and act according to convenience, exhibiting several of their unethical customs.

“13 thousand pesos for two shots of whiskey”; exhibit unethical waitstaff customs

Through his TikTok account, “Rudy Tercero”, he shared a case that went viral a few days ago, where a waiter, in favor of his unethical customs, decided to offer two shots of whiskey at 13 thousand pesos without revealing the cost of drinks.

The result was a fairly severe criticism, because according to what the user explains, everything else indicated a moderate consumption of the diners.

This was probably motivated by the custom that exists in restaurants to give “bonuses” For sales of certain beverages, however, all workers are required to provide information on the price of any food or beverage for consumption in a food establishment.

The restaurant’s action was to classify the event as a server error and offer a refund for customers.

This is the video where they exhibit unethical customs of the waiters:

@rudytercerof You always have to ask the prices so that we are not surprised. #AprendeEnTIkTok #bar #TutorialesCheck #tips #drink #vino #alcohol #rudytime ♬ original sound – rudy third

These were some of the reactions of users on social networks who also criticized the action of the staff:

“Then they even demand their tip based on the amounts,” juanadolfo252 “Bad for the waiter, but good for the restaurant, for returning the money”, true “They wanted to apply it to me at El FOGO de Polanco, fortunately I asked the price and I only told the waiter, sorry, today it does not apply”, Pacorvette_Official “The worst thing is that the one who loses in the long run is the business”, sonypapy69 “The worst thing is that the waiter in his idea thought that for the cost he would receive a tip of the minimum of 10 percent, the only thing he received was minted”, Isaac Pulido “I was a waiter and I preferred to look good with the client telling them what was convenient and leave a good word than to look good with the company that doesn’t even thank them”, Jaretoriusbig

