100 million deal. Justin Timberlake sells his music catalog.

Justin Timberlake

The company fully acquires the rights to the American singer’s songs and performances.

Justin Timberlake sells his entire music catalog to Hipgnosis Song Management. The company announced that it has reached an agreement with the artist to acquire the publishing rights for all of his songs.

Hipgnosis will therefore come into possession of Justin’s copyright and will have a share of the proceeds from his concerts and public performances. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the deal is worth roughly $ 100 million.

“I am thrilled to partner with Merck Mercuriadis (founder and CEO of Hipgnosis, ed), Timberlake said in a statement. «He knows how to enhance artists and their creative work, he has always been a great supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I can’t wait for this new chapter to start ».

Other artists like Shakira and Neil Young also recently sold their music catalogs to Hipgnosis.

“Justin’s incredible repertoire will add to that of other extraordinary artists at Hipgnosis, who will better manage his work,” added Merck. “We are looking forward to starting a great partnership between Justin and Hipgnosis”.

Covermedia