10 actors and actresses who have been canceled on Twitter

Nobody said that being famous was easy, especially when many live from what they say or post on social networks, now imagine how they feel when they are rejected by their own followers.

Being famous has its advantages, but also its bad times, such is the case of Eugenio Derbez, Chris Pratt either Vanessa Hudgens, who at some point in their life and stardom they went through an embarrassing situation when they were canceled by his own followers, after making inappropriate comments. The call ‘cancellation culture’ is very installed in societyespecially on digital platforms such as Facebook or Twitter, among other things, What he basically does is judge and expose the stars for their actions, regardless of who they are or where they come from.











Today we will present you a list of 10 celebrities who in this 2022 or not many years ago were harshly criticized by society in social networks and viralized.

Eugenio Derbez

Who Magazine

Despite the fact that the actor is in his best artistic stage and after the recent premiere of ‘El valet’, Eugenio Derbez has been the target of criticism on social mediawell even their own followers assure that he has put aside his native languagethis since he lives in the United States.

many of his fans point out that most of his posts are in Englisha fact that has led to comments such as “he has already forgotten that he is Mexican”, “he wants to play the gringo”.

Chris Pratt

yahoo

Though It is not the first time that it has been canceled on social networks Jim Preston’s interpreter in Passengers caused great controversy the last time he dedicated a message to his wife and daughter “He has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter.”

After the above, Internet users considered that he left aside his son Jack Pratt, who he had with his ex-partner anna faris and for being born prematureas well as suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage during childbirth, have physical disabilities.

Vanessa Hudgens

glamor mexico

During the quarantine by Covid-19 the protagonist of High School Musical He made comments through his official Instagram and Twitter accounts in which he rejected the cancellation of events or concerts due to the health emergency.

“Yes, people are going to die and it is inevitable that it will happen,” said Gabriela’s interpreter. His comment immediately sparked criticism and negative reactions.since many people and even his own followers assured that he was not being understandable in the face of the delicate pandemic.

Ellen Degeneres

the actress of Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now 2003 has been harshly criticized by his followers, this after being signaled for mistreatment and moving in a toxic environment, as well as of discrimination at 63 years old.

Lina Tejeiro

The viewer

Best known for the series Parents and children, was canceled in networks when authorities declared that “the father of a well-known Colombian actress was allegedly linked to a shipment of cocaine seized in the port of Buenaventura”.

But Lina Tejeiro came out to deny everything and assured that she had no relationship with her father for several years, even saying that “she did not use her last name”, but that of her mother, Viviana Tejeiro.

read Michele

hello magazine

The Glee actress was canceled not only on social media, but by her own peers delivery, this after showing solidarity in the George Floyd case with the message “he does not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident, so it must end” and accompanied it with the #BlackLivesMatters.

Her tweet was retweeted hundreds of times not only by netizens, but by Samantha Ware herself.who pointed her out to make her stay on the program a hell with racist attacks.

Belinda

The opinion

After his breakup with the singer Cristian Nodal, clearly the singer’s fans stopped following his ex-partner, Belinda and after it became known that he had allegedly asked her for money to settle her debts with the SAT, she was harshly criticized and even the victim of memes on Twitter.

Matt Damon

He was rejected and criticized by the LGBTQ+ community after confessing on a television show that he had once insulted a homosexual. In addition, her daughter also made him see that it was not a good act.

Matt Damon withdrew the insult, after his girl explained through a letter the delicacy of that wordwhich he never revealed.

Barbara of Regil

The actress was constantly making content during the quarantine by covid and it was very criticized after making a comment in which a filter was put on and her skin color darkened, Barbara He commented “Oh, how tight. No how ugly”.

Users on social networks considered his comment negative and discriminating towards people of this color, there were those who unfollowed her.



