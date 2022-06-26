WWE NXT Live Results June 24, 2022

WWE NXT held a new live event last night from the Jacksonville Armory, in Jacksonville, FL. In this way, the multicolored brand of WWE continues with its tour of live shows in the State of Florida.

In this news we will provide the quick results of the event and some of the most interesting images.



Results NXT Live in Tampa June 24, 2022



Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez They defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

They defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Wes Lee beat Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes).

beat Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes).

Sol Ruca and Solo Sikoa They beat Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller.

They beat Tiffany Stratton and Grayson Waller. Alba Fyre interrupted a Lash Legend promo, leading to a confrontation between the two.



The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (w/ Ivy Nile) defeated Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships.

(Brutus Creed and Julius Creed) (w/ Ivy Nile) defeated Damon Kemp and Roderick Strong to retain their NXT Tag Team Championships.

Giovanni Vinci defeated Xyon Quinn.

defeated Xyon Quinn.

Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) defeated Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons and Indi Hartwell.

(Mandy Rose, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin) defeated Wendy Choo, Nikkita Lyons and Indi Hartwell.

bron breakker defeated Cameron Grimes to retain the NXT Championship in the main event.

Tonight a new WWE NXT 2.0 live show will take place, this time from the Venice Community Center, in Venice, Florida. The company has announced the presence of Bron Breakker, Cameron Grimes, Toxic Attraction and Cora Jade, among other superstars.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Money in The Bank and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.