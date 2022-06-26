Will Smith’s silence on the Oscars slap is costing him a huge loss

Will Smith is suffering a great loss due to his decision to keep silent about slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 2022 Oscars.

the actor of king richard who has flown under the radar after a controversial appearance at the prestigious event, has not publicly commented on the slap, even after three months since the incident.

Because Smith was slow to talk about the altercation, the actor continued to lose his project, causing him a huge loss.

As Marca noted, “Smith knows he needs to do damage control sooner rather than later.”

All six of Smith’s projects have been on hold since the 2022 Oscars, including Netflix’s Fast and Loose, Bright 2 and The Council.

Additionally, the actor also missed out on potential earnings from Bad Boys 4 and Apple’s Emancipation, which was postponed to next year.

Smith was also preparing to start filming a traveling documentary series with National Geographic titled Pole to Pole.

All the halted projects have caused Smith a loss of no less than millions of dollars while other professionals associated with these projects are also suffering.