Who will play Jack Sparrow in the next installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’?

Even without date official premiere, the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ is on its way and, following the verdict of the trial of Johnny Depp against Amber Heardthis saga of Disney movies is giving something to talk about again.

Disney fired Depp in 2018, after allegations of domestic violence by Heard. Thus, the franchise was left without the actor who embodied its protagonist, Jack Sparrow.

Who will play Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

With the absence of Johnny Depp, the production company has decided to go ahead without the captain, so no other actor will play Jack Sparrow in the new installment.

Of course, the film will bring news, such as the incorporation of the actress margot robbie in front of the cast..

Will Depp return in the next movie?

Currently the relationship between Depp and Disney is not favorable. In fact, during the trial, Heard’s lawyer asked the actor: “If Disney came with 300 million dollars and a million alpacasNothing in this world would convince him to work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie. Right?” To this question, Depp replied: “It is rightTherefore, at the moment everything indicates that the actor will not star in the saga again.