While you wait for the premiere of ‘Stranger Things 4, vol 2’, you can see its protagonists in these other productions | Television | Entertainment

The idea of ​​separating a season into two parts, or volumes, is not entirely new to the streaming platform. streaming Netflix. He has already done it with the latest installments of other beloved series of his, such as Ozarks Y The Money Heist. Although it is not his last season, the popular stranger things joined this trend in its most recent installment, to the agony and anticipation of its fans. The first volume arrived on May 27 and the second is already close, its premiere will be this first of July.

Until then, to ease the wait, you can see the stars of this production in others dramatized on online streaming services where, of course, they continue to shine with the same splendor as in the science fiction series created by the duffer brothers.

Eleven has the main role in Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown is Enola Holmes in the movie of the same name. Photo: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brownwho plays the peculiar raise (Eleven of stranger thingsit is also Enola Holmes in the tape of the same name broadcast by Netflix. Enola is a teenager from England, in 1884, who on her 16th birthday discovers that her mother (Helena Boham Carter) it has disappeared. In search of her, the girl escapes from the care of her older brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, characterized by nothing more and nothing less than henry cavill Y Sam Claflin.

Lucas Sinclair is in asphalt cowboy

Caleb McLaughlin (r) stars with Idris Elba in ‘Asphalt Cowboy.’ Photo: Netflix

Caleb McLaughlin it is Lucas Sinclairthe explorer in the popular science fiction series, created by the Dufer brothers, and is also the fifteen-year-old Cole in drama asphalt cowboy (concrete cowboy), inspired by the stables on Fletcher Street in North Philadelphia. The city’s urban cowboy subculture is the context for a father-son storyin which McLaughlin is joined by the talented Idris Elbe. Available on Netflix.

robin goes out in Terror Street – Part 1, 1994

Maya Hawke in ‘Terror Street – Part 1, 1994’ Photo: Netflix

the street of terror (Fear Streetlisten)) is a teen horror fiction series written by American author R. L. Stine. The works have been adapted into a trilogy for netflix and in the first one we can see maya hawkedaughter of renowned actors Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and who gives life to the beloved and sagacious robin buckley in stranger things. In this story Maya is Heather, one of the victims of the massacre in the shopping center of Shadysidea fictional city in the United States.

And Max appears in Terror Street – Part 2, 1978 Y Part 3,1666

Sadie Sink in ‘The Street of Terror – Part 2, 1978’. Photo: Netflix

The brave Max Mayfield came to Hawkins in the skin of the young actress Sadie Sinkwho is the central figure of the continuations of Fear Street. In the first story, a flashback, Sadie is Ziggy a rebellious teenager first, and then the only survivor of the massacre in the Camp Nightwing in 1978. At the end of the saga, Ziggy, now called constancehelp Deena, Josh and Martin save Shadyside.

Will Byers participates in Hubie’s Halloween

Noah Schnapp (l.) in ‘Hubie’s Halloween’, where he acts alongside Adam Sandler and Paris Berelc. Photo: Netflix

the tormented Will Byersin charge of Noah Schnappappears together with Adam Sandler on Netflix comedy Hubie’s Halloween. The film follows Hubie (Sandler), as the title suggests, a good-natured and eccentric volunteer at the center of a real murder case on the night of Halloween. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and his legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is the subject of ridicule by children and adults alike. Fun fact: This is one of the last titles where the late actor worked Ray Liotta.

Murray Bauman stars in the hit fleabag

Andrew Scott (l.), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sian Clifford and Brett Gelman, when they received the Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for ‘Fleabag’. Photo: Shutterstock

Brett Gelmanthe flamboyant retired journalist Murray Bauman which helps Joyce Byers in search of Jim Hopper until Russiafound success in another TV program that can be seen through Amazon Prime Video. Is about fleabagwritten by Phoebe Waller Bridgea series that barely 2 seasons and 12 episodes has 6 Primetime Emmys and another 60 more prizes. Gelman is Martin, the abusive, alcoholic husband of Claire, Fleabag’s sister.

You can see Steve Harrington in fuck * 2020

Joe Keery in ‘Fuck * 2021’. Photo: Netflix

Joe Keery is the favorite ‘babysitter’ on television and the best hairstyle, Steve Harington! The ‘king’ of Hawkins High School. Joe accompanies Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing, Laurence Fishburneand others in fuck * 2020 (Death to 2020) a sort of comedic Netflix retrospective that mixes stock footage and scripted sketches, while revisiting all the dread and some of the occasional delights that 2020 had to offer.

Nancy Wheeler peeks in the appearance of things

Natalia Dyer in ‘The Appearance of Things’.

Natalia Dyer is the very list Nancy Wheelerthe older sister of Mike and who helps with his successful deductions to the gang of Hawkins. In the appearance of things (Things heard and seen) is the opposite. As Willis she comes to complicate the life of a Manhattan artist (amanda seyfried), who moves with his family to a historic village in the valley of Hudson with a sinister darkness. Based on the acclaimed novel by elizabeth brundange can be seen on Netflix.

Argyle also loses his mind (and something else) in The package

Eduardo Franco in ‘The Package’. Photo: Netflix

Before interpreting the irreverent argyles in stranger thingsEduardo Franco characterized the irreverent Jeremy in Netflix’s youth comedy The package (The package). The plot centers on a group of teenage friends who go on a spring break camping trip. An unfortunate accident sparks a race against time to save his friend’s most prized possession. Which do you think it is? The clue is in the title.