Where you can see Nora Ephron’s films in Spain

nora ephron began his career in the cinema with the script for Silkwood (1983), co-written with Alice Arlen, but in 1986 he signed his first solo text in heartburn, an adaptation of the novel of the same title. However, it was not until the premiere of When Harry found Sally (1989) that the public found an unmistakable hallmark in her films and stayed with her forever. His first great success earned him the beginning of a career that had the approval of the industry and the box office for more than two decades.

On July 26, 2012 we said goodbye to one of the quintessential authors of romantic comedy in contemporary cinemawith extensive experience both in scriptwriting and direction, in addition to having also dealt with the production of several projects, his own and those of others.

Now that 10 years have passed since his death, we strongly recommend reviewing his work, kind and tender, through his films. Several of them are available on platforms, so get your popcorn ready, because we guarantee you evenings of entertainment and enjoy watching the screen with the best Nora Ephron movies. In addition, for those who have payment operators, the TCM channel offers the special Nora Ephron, queen of heartson Sunday, June 26, 2022, with documentaries and his best films.

Where to watch Nora Ephron’s films on platforms in Spain

Nora Ephron accumulates up to 15 films in which she held directing and/or screenwriting tasks. In them he more than demonstrated that the romantic comedy was a respectable and box-office genre. and even created iconic scenes for the history of cinema, such as Sally’s faked orgasm in the middle of the Katz’s cafeteria in New York in When Harry found Sally, further raised the legend of the Empire State building, turning it into the meeting point for radio lovers of Something to remember and managed to rescue two great American television characters, although for different reasons, the funny little witch from haunted and the French-trained cook who revolutionized cooking shows, Julia Child, in Julie & Julia. That is why we tell you where you can see Nora Ephron’s films on platforms:

Silkwood (1983)

the cake is over (heartburn) (1986) – Prime Video and iTunes box office

When Harry found Sally (1989) – Filmin, Prime Video and iTunes Box Office

My Rebel Cookie (cookies) (1989)

my dear mobster (My Blue Heaven) (1990) – iTunes

The supermarket (1991) – screenplay co-written (although uncredited) with Sam Simon.

This is my life (This Is My Life) (1992)

Something to remember (Sleepless in Seattle) (1993) – Prime Video and iTunes Box Office

a crazy day (Mixed Nuts) (1994)

Michael (1996) – Prime Video Box Office

Nora Ephron under the influence of Frank Capra directs this romantic comedy where John Travolta is an angel fallen from heaven in a small town in Iowa creating a real media revolution.

You have an email (You’ve Got Mail) (1998) – HBO Max, Prime Video Box Office and iTunes

Kathleen Kelly, the owner of a small children’s bookstore, sees her business in jeopardy when a chain of large bookstores opens a store next to her store. When she meets Joe Fox, the son of the chain’s owner, she immediately dislikes him. What they both ignore is that they have an email relationship.

hanging (hang up) (2000) – Prime Video Box Office

winning combination (LuckyNumbers) (2000)

haunted (2005) – Prime Video and iTunes Box Office

Based on the 1960s television series. Samantha (Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers) is a witch who tries to free herself from her supernatural powers to please her deadly husband (Will Ferrell).

Julie & Julia (2009) – Prime Video and iTunes Box Office

Julie Powell (Amy Adams) challenges herself to create the 524 recipes in the book “Mastering the Art of French Cuisine,” Julia Child’s (Meryl Streep, The Prom) telling about it in a blog.

