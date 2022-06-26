When is the Elvis movie released? What will the Elvis movie be based on and which actors will appear?

This year 2022 we will see the Elvis Presley film on the big screen.

ATTENTION FANS!

This 2022 we will see a new bibliographic tape of the king of rock Elvis Presley. Here we tell you the details.

Synopsis

Biographical film about the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), focusing on his complex relationship with his mysterious agent: Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The film delves into the complicated dynamic between Presley and Parker over the course of more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom. All this behind the curtain of cultural evolution and social maturity in the United States. At the center of that journey is one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

The film is directed by Baz Luhrmann, the screenplay was by Baz Luhrmann and Jeremy Doner.

This time there will be a great cast Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge

Actor Austin Butler spoke about his experience after putting on the suit of the king of rock

“There was an incredible amount of pressure before anything else and responsibility. Plus the desire to do him justice. The desire to do justice to everyone who loves him. And I was always shy. I had never sung in front of anyone. I had sung, maybe in front of my girlfriend, a long time ago.

When is the Elvis movie released?

The Elvis movie will be available in theaters this July 14