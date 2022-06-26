WhatsApp will add three functions that will improve video calls

WhatsApp is one of the platforms instant messaging most used every day by millions of people in the world, either to communicate through messages, photos, voice memos, videos, video callsetc.

One of the many advantages it has is that it is constantly updated to offer a better experience to users. One of the updates that you have is related to the video callswe tell you what it is.

WhatsApp will add three features that will improve video calls. Photo: Freepik



New feature in video calls

For now, WhatsApp allows the connection of up to 32 participants in a video call simultaneously, which can be quite disorganized, but this could change with the next service update.

The changes that video calls will have are:

1. Notifications when someone joins the call: This means that when someone else joins the video call, the participants will receive a notification to take into account who joined by means of a message that will say: “[Nombre] has joined the call.”

2. Mute participants: This new feature will help you stay in control during meetings, especially when one of the participants has too much background noise or if they accidentally activated their microphone and didn’t realize it.

3. Send messages to other participants: Similarly, the new update will add the ability to send private messages to a group participant while they are in the same video call.

These new WhatsApp features seek to put the platform on the same level as Google Meet or Zoom, so you will no longer need to use them to connect with other people.

