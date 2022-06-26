What would happen if Amber Heard appeals the verdict of the trial against Johnny Depp? – The financial

Three weeks after the conclusion of the trial between Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppthere is still no monetary agreement after the ruling was in favor of Depp and Heard was imposed to pay a fine of 15 million dollars for defamation.

Later, the sum was reduced to 10.35 million, so the actress of Aquaman will seek to appeal the rulingAlthough it might not be the best idea.

The actress’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, had assured a few weeks ago that Heard is not solvent and would possibly seek to annul the decision. But what could it mean that the 36-year-old actress wants appeal the judge’s ruling? We tell you.

What would it mean for Amber Heard to appeal the ruling?

In accordance with TMZif Amber wants to appeal, she must post a bond for the full amount of the judgment -which finally was 8.35 million dollars- plus 6 percent of this figureWhat are they additional 621 thousand dollars.

Why 6 percent? According to the source, it is a interest penalty for late paymentwhich was initially scheduled to be made before June 24.

However, between meetings with lawyers and the information that the actress of Diary of a Seducer does not have the stipulated figure, added to his arguments of innocence, he did not make said payment.

Amber Heard during the trial. (Photo: EFE) (EFE)

After the meeting this Friday, the actress’s spokesman suggested to Los Angeles Times that Heard would seek ‘justice’ by appealing.

“As was said in yesterday’s hearings in Congress, You don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right”, he expressed.

During his first interview with TodayAmber Heard assured that I would defend to the death every single word (and accusations) she made about Depp, who took her to court after she wrote a 2018 op-ed describing herself as victim of domestic violence.