What to watch today on TV? Sunday June 26, 2022 | TV

9.00 / ATRESplayer PREMIUM

Sixth installment of ‘The Bourbons: A Royal Family’

In this sixth episode of The Bourbons: A Royal Family The institution of the Monarchy in different parts of the world is addressed through the most notorious scandals: in addition to the Bourbon dynasty, the Windsors or the Grimaldi, among others. In addition, the pain caused in some members of the royalty of Japan by the weight of tradition and the modernization of the institution in Europe with the arrival of commoner women to the courts is analyzed. From the emergence of Mette-Marit from Norway, who had to publicly renounce a drug past, to that of Máxima from Holland, daughter of a former minister of the Argentine dictator Videla, who was unable to invite her parents to her wedding at the request of the Dutch parliament.

11.00 / DAZN

Netherlands Grand Prix

The legendary Assen circuit hosts the eleventh round of the MotoGP World Championship, the Grand Prix of the Netherlands. The first to go out on the track (11.00) will be the Moto3 riders, with Ayumu Sasaki occupying the pole. Later (12.20), the turn will be for Moto 2, with Jake Dixon in the lead ahead of the Spanish Albert Arenas. And to end the day (2:00 pm), Pecco Bagnaia, Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martín will occupy the first row of the starting grid of the premier category, Moto GP.

15.06 / Movistar Action

‘In the line of fire’

In the line of fire. United States, 1993 (123 minutes). Director: Wolfgang Petersen. Cast: Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich, Rene Russo.

Film built to suit Clint Eastwood, now giving life to a bodyguard who, after the attack in Dallas against the president of the United States, has a second chance (now he will have to face a dangerous psychopath played by a magnificent John Malkovich). Wolfgang Petersen (The perfect Storm), with script by Jeff Maguire (timelines), covers the entire plot with a well-understood classicism without excesses, which gives the film a special warmth.

15.20 / Neox

‘Matilda’

Mathilda. United States, 1996 (91 minutes). Director: Danny DeVito. Cast: Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Mara Wilson.

Matilda, a young woman with extraordinary intelligence and parents engrossed in their insubstantial lives, are the protagonists of this modern fairy tale, adapted from the Roald Dhal classic. A story of self-assertion of a young woman with a fragile appearance, but who never loses her identity or her sense of humor. Commercial and very funny.

15.40 / Four

‘Abraham Lincoln Vampire Hunter’

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter. United States, 2012 (105 minutes). Director: Timur Bekmambetov. Cast: Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper, Rufus Sewell.

Far from historical review, the figure of Lincoln serves as an excuse for a hectic youth fantasy in which the character fights against evil southern bloodsuckers. A mix of history, politics, action, fantasy, drama, horror and comedy directed by the Kazakh Timur Bekmambetov, producer with Tim Burton, and based on the novel of the same title by Seth Grahame-Smith (also author of the screenplay). It gave for much more, but as mere entertainment it can be seen.

16.30 / Movistar VHS

‘Neighborhood’

Spain, 1998 (94 minutes). Director: Fernando León de Aranoa. Interpreters: Chete Lera, Francisco Algora, Eloy Yebra.

After Family, Fernando León de Aranoa established himself as one of the promising directors of Spanish cinema with this splendid film, which shows the story of three young people who discover how difficult it is to leave their neighborhood and how difficult it is to grow up. A hard story, but with its necessary doses of innocent humor.

17.28 / #0

‘War of the Worlds’

War of the worlds. United States (110 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins.

HG Wells’ classic, suitably updated, meets a new film version by Spielberg. Now, the spotlight falls on Tom Cruise (far below his two co-stars: Dakota Fanning and the cash Tim Robbins), who plays a dock unloader, divorced, selfish and less than a model father who will be trapped in the first alien attack on earth

17.35 / Four

‘Van Helsing’

United States, 2004 (126 minutes). Director: Stephen Sommers. Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh.

The adventures of Van Helsing (played by Hugh Jackman), a monster hunter who is tasked with killing Count Dracula himself, served the filmmaker Stephen Sommers, who returns to the fantasy genre after the commercial success of The Mummy Y The Mummy Returnsto shoot this entertaining, though not brilliant, film that follows in the footsteps of such commercial films as The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

7:00 p.m. / Comedy Central

‘Eight Basque surnames’

Spain, 2014 (90 minutes). Director: Emilio Martínez-Lázaro. Cast: Clara Lago, Dani Rovira, Karra Elejalde, Carmen Machi.

This comedy became the highest grossing Spanish film in history (later came The impossible Y Eight Catalan surnames). With a cast as balanced as it is brilliant (Karra Elejalde and Carmen Machi are spectacular secondary characters) and a simple love story (that of a very Andalusian man and a very Basque woman), Emilo Martínez-Lázaro (The Other Side of the Bed) assembles an amusing story that skillfully plays with the stereotypes of both autonomous communities. At its completion (20.53), Eight Catalan surnames.

19.53 / Hollywood

‘When the river rises’

The River. United States, 1984 (113 minutes). Director: Mark Rydell. Cast: Mel Gibson, Sissy Spacek, Shane Bailey.

Mel Gibson tried to show that he was good for something more than his eternal role as a tough man in MadMax. Mark Rydell, director among other films of In the golden pool, directed this pleasant rural drama that narrates the problems that a married couple very attached to the land they work goes through. Emotionally grateful characters and beautiful landscapes served this film to get four nominations for the oscars. Nice.

20.05 / Paramount Channel

‘end horizon’

Eventhorizon. United Kingdom-United States, 1997 (89 minutes). Director: Paul W. S. Anderson. Cast: Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill, Kathleen Quinlan.

Futuristic intrigue set in the year 2047 in which Paul WS Anderson (Resident evil) tries to imitate the classics of the genre, such as Alien. But it remains in the effort with this entertaining, although not very innovative, science-fiction installment that had, as its greatest success, a cast as choral as it is known, led by the always effective Sam Neill and Laurence Fishburne. Recommended for fans of this type of story.

22.00 / Movistar Premieres

‘Eiffel’

France, 2021 (109 minutes). Director: Martin Bourboulon. Cast: Romain Duris, Emma Mackey, Pierre Deladonchamps, Armande Boulanger.

After debuting with dad or mom and its corresponding continuation, Martin Bourboulon changes genre to direct this biographical film about the work and also the life of the famous engineer Gustave Eiffel, whom he brings to life in a credible performance by Romain Duris (perfectly supported by Emma Mackey. Nominated for three César awards, this very correct biopic It takes place at the moment when, having finished their collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, the French government pressures the protagonist to design something spectacular for the Universal Exhibition in Paris in 1889, the iconic French tower.

22.00 / Telecinco

Expulsion in ‘Survivors: Honduras Connection’

Marta Peñate or Mariana Rodríguez: one of the two ‘Parasites’ will put an end to her adventure in survivors with his final expulsion tonight in the new installment of Survivors: Honduras Connection. Throughout the night there will also be the disembarkation of Arelys, mother of Yulen Pereira, in Cayos Cochinos to surprise her son and meet the rest of the survivors. On the other hand, the contestants will face a new reward game within the sea, entitled ‘Stick Ladder’: in it they will have to create a ladder from two sticks that will allow them to climb a post stuck in the sand.

22.00 / COSMO

The end of ‘Mystery in Paris’ arrives

Tonight, COSMO broadcasts the last episode of Mystery in Paris, titled Mystery at the Sorbonne, where Victoire Missonnier, the Sorbonne’s leading law student, is accused of murdering an eminent university professor. The police investigate the case convinced of her guilt. Desperate, Victoire seeks help from one of her criminal law professors, the sixty-something misanthrope Cesar Garbot, and two of her classmates. In a race against time, this quartet delves into the unusual past of the victim.

22.00 / Hollywood

‘Schindler’s List’

Schindler List. United States, 1993 (187 minutes). Director: Steven Spielberg. Cast: Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Ralph Fiennes, Caroline Goodall.

Hard and emotional story about the Holocaust with which Steven Spielberg got one of his most personal films. With an enviable technical invoice, a sober narration and a high-level interpretive work (especially Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes), together with a wonderful black and white photography only tinged on one occasion with a red image, the filmmaker swept the billboards around the world and got seven well-deserved statuettes.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘Brothers’ the fight for life

Antena 3 lives tonight, Monday and Tuesday three special nights with the premiere of Brothers, Turkish series already acquired by more than forty countries that presents the exciting story of Kadir, Ömer, Asiye and Emel, four brothers who live a happy and peaceful life, with empty pockets but full of love. While these young people, who only have each other, struggle to survive on a daily basis, the powerful businessman Akif Atakul looks for a way to escape without paying the price for a crime committed in the past. The story begins when, after losing their parents, the young protagonists face the challenges of life saying “let life go its way”.

23.15 / Antenna 3

‘Unfaithful’ is nearing its end

After the premiere of Brothers, comes a new installment of ‘Unfaithful, acclaimed production, which mixes genres such as drama and thriller. Tonight, all eyes are on Derin for the incident between Leyla and Asya. The young woman has a hard time convincing even her closest relatives of her innocence due to her past. While the events shocked everyone, Ali and Volkan’s reaction to Aras will be quite harsh. Asya’s response to Aras is a matter of curiosity, as is the response to the growing tension that Volkan and Ali are experiencing.

0.50 / Movistar Action

‘Pacific Rim’

United States, 2013 (130 minutes). Director: Guillermo del Toro. Cast: Charlie Hunman, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Ron Perlman.

With spectacular special effects and the always surprising direction of Guillermo del Toro, also the author of the script, this curious science fiction film mixes two classics of Japanese popular culture: the kaiju, stories of giant beasts like Godzilla, and the highlights, robots in the style of Mazinger Z

1.50 / TCM

‘Natural Born Killers’

Natural born killers. United States, 1994 (113 minutes). Director: Oliver Stone. Cast: Woody Harrelson, Tommy Lee Jones, Juliette Lewis, Robert Downey Jr.

Renowned director Oliver Stone (The sky and the earth Y JFK), with a script by Quentin Tarantino (who refused to sign the script due to disagreements with the changes introduced) proposes a vibrant denunciation of the violence that prevails in society in this unusual feature film that had, among other virtues, a montage as elaborate as provocative and a star-studded cast (good job by Woody Harrelson). Grand Jury Prize Award at the Venice Film Festival.You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.