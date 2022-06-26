what the pop star’s birth chart reveals

Impossible not to have heard at least once in your life, even just on the radio, a song by Ariana Grande. Yet, if you listen to her in passing, it is not easy to guess the significance of this singer: with a sensational voice and a career studded with records, Ariana turns 29 today. There is a private life too often made public, love stories that become universal stories through her songs and an artist who has been able to transform herself over and over again over the years – obviously, her astrology could not help but translate this complexity.

Ariana Grande, born on July 26, 1993, is Cancer with a Capricorn Ascendant

Ariana Grande was born on July 26, 1993 in Boca Raton in Florida at 9:16 pm, according to sources on the web, this makes her Cancer with a Capricorn Ascendant. We know that people of this sign are sensitive, empathetic and very protective – towards themselves and others. Overcoming the hard shell and reaching the tender side of Cancer is no small feat and this combative dimension often turns into a very ironic attitude – especially when accompanied by a Capricorn Ascendant, as in this case.

from: Astro Gold

Serious, responsible, stoic, pure girl boss energy, her Ascendant is also accompanied by Uranus, the planet of sudden changes: the singer of “7 rings” is a person who likes to surprise and actually even in his music we never know what he will be able to propose to us in his next chapter.

When you are Cancer, however, it is essential to consider the Moon: looking at where the planet that governs this sign is in the natal chart can give us infinite information on the personality and path of the person in question. In the case of Ariana Grande we find ourselves in front of a Moon in Libra in the highest sector of the natal chart which is dedicated to the public sphere. A Moon in Libra of this type is fascinating, he knows how to win people over and connect with the general public on a more intimate level. Ariana Grande’s songs tell of universal emotions also because it is as if she needs to tell her story about her to her listeners. His Moon is accompanied by Jupiter, the planet of abundance and luck, and both are in a dynamic relationship with the Sun. It is a very promising aspect that speaks of success and popularity, even if emotion often seems to get in the way. in his journey, there is a lot of dedication, strength and positivity. This configuration sometimes turns into overconfidence – in most cases, however, it is nothing more than the compensation of some insecurities.

Ariana Grande’s Birth Chart talks about the importance of relationships

The Relationships are the beating center of Ariana’s natal chart: already with the Moon in Libra we see a romantic and dreamy vision, a person who believes in true love and considers cultivating friendships and loves a priority. Although songs like “thank you, next” make us think that for her overcoming a breakup is a walk, from her astral chart we can actually deduce the opposite. The Moon in Libra wants true love, the Sun in Cancer falls into the sector dedicated to long-term relationships and Venus in Taurus occupies the one dedicated to pleasure and romance. Every element of this Natal chart seems to point towards the importance of building important bonds – a path that ultimately also leads her to learn to deal with the disappointment of those who do not live up to her expectations.

A Venus in Taurus is faithful and devoted, she wants continuity and, precisely for this reason, when she faces a separation she risks holding a grudge, but it is also an element that speaks of how important it is for Ariana to know how to value and take care of her. It would be wrong to talk about the singer as if she were dependent on others, but there is so much of his person that he has the opportunity to express himself and evolve only when he is together with others. Mercury, who accompanies the Sun in the area of ​​relationships, tells how Ariana is an excellent listener and knows how to stimulate conversation in the couple, although it is equally likely that she needs to learn how to express her different moods depending on situations.

Ariana Grande’s relational life will also be a bit stormy, intense, at times tinged with jealousy – as the dissonance between her Venus and Pluto tells us – but it is precisely these dynamics that are the starting point for her growth and, in the end, his greatest source of inspiration.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io