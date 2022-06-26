what happened on a day like today?

Among the commemorations that take place on June 26th around the world, stands out River Plate’s relegation to the Primera B Nacional after losing the Promotion with Belgrano of Cordoba.

Belgrano He had just won the first leg in Córdoba 2-0 with goals from Cesar Mansanellicriminal, and Cesar “Spicy” Pereyraso that River He had to win by two goals difference to take advantage of the sporting advantage.

the goal of Mariano Pavone within five minutes he quickly restored the illusion of the fans of the Millionairewho had several chances in the first half to extend the lead.



Incidents at the stadium caused the match to end earlier than planned.

However, both of William Farre 16 minutes into the second half and the penalty saved by Juan Carlos Olave to Pavone eight minutes later would finish sealing the match, which ended earlier than expected due to the incidents and the fire in the Monumental stands.

The debacle of Millionaire It began in 2008, after he came out last in the local tournament for the first time in its history with Diego Simeone as technical director, added to various economic problems and poor results that accompanied him until 2011.

The day of the descent, the River led by Juan José López formed as follows: Juan Pablo Carrizo; Jonatan Maidana, Alexis Ferrero, Juan Manuel Diaz; Facundo Affranchino, Walter Acevedo, Roberto Pereyra, Erik Lamela, Carlos Arano; Leandro Caruso and Mariano Pavone.



Guillermo Farré scored 1-1 at the Monumental.

For his part, on eleven Belgrano who made history at the Monumental formed with: Juan Carlos Olave; Gastón Turus, Claudio Pérez, Luciano Lollo, Cristian Tavio; César Mansanelli, Guillermo Farré, Ribair Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Maldonado; Franco Vazquez; Cesar Pereira.

The next year, River disputed the championship of the B National and achieved promotion with Matias Almeyda as manager, who retired once the team relegated and took charge of the first team.

In the “B”, the Millionaire remained in first place with 73 units, one more than Quilmes -the other promoted directly-, while Instituto (70) and Rosario Central (69) had to dispute the Promotion against San Lorenzo and San Martín de San Juan, respectively.

Ephemeris June 26