what happened on a day like today?

Among the commemorations that take place on June 26th around the world, stands out River Plate’s relegation to the Primera B Nacional after losing the Promotion with Belgrano of Cordoba.
Belgrano He had just won the first leg in Córdoba 2-0 with goals from Cesar Mansanellicriminal, and Cesar “Spicy” Pereyraso that River He had to win by two goals difference to take advantage of the sporting advantage.
the goal of Mariano Pavone within five minutes he quickly restored the illusion of the fans of the Millionairewho had several chances in the first half to extend the lead.
Incidents at the stadium caused the match to end earlier than planned.
However, both of William Farre 16 minutes into the second half and the penalty saved by Juan Carlos Olave to Pavone eight minutes later would finish sealing the match, which ended earlier than expected due to the incidents and the fire in the Monumental stands.
The debacle of Millionaire It began in 2008, after he came out last in the local tournament for the first time in its history with Diego Simeone as technical director, added to various economic problems and poor results that accompanied him until 2011.
The day of the descent, the River led by Juan José López formed as follows: Juan Pablo Carrizo; Jonatan Maidana, Alexis Ferrero, Juan Manuel Diaz; Facundo Affranchino, Walter Acevedo, Roberto Pereyra, Erik Lamela, Carlos Arano; Leandro Caruso and Mariano Pavone.
Guillermo Farré scored 1-1 at the Monumental.
For his part, on eleven Belgrano who made history at the Monumental formed with: Juan Carlos Olave; Gastón Turus, Claudio Pérez, Luciano Lollo, Cristian Tavio; César Mansanelli, Guillermo Farré, Ribair Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Maldonado; Franco Vazquez; Cesar Pereira.
The next year, River disputed the championship of the B National and achieved promotion with Matias Almeyda as manager, who retired once the team relegated and took charge of the first team.
In the “B”, the Millionaire remained in first place with 73 units, one more than Quilmes -the other promoted directly-, while Instituto (70) and Rosario Central (69) had to dispute the Promotion against San Lorenzo and San Martín de San Juan, respectively.
Ephemeris June 26
- International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
- Cartography Day (in Argentina).
- United Nations International Day in Support of Victims of Torture
- 1284 – In Hamelin (Germany) the events of the legend of the Pied Piper of Hamelin take place, in which 130 children were kidnapped or recruited.
- 1483 – Richard III usurps the throne of England.
- 1508 – Cardinal Cisneros inaugurates the University of Alcalá de Henares.
- 1541 – Francisco Pizarro, conqueror of Peru, is assassinated in his Government House in Lima.
- 1800 – Alessandro Volta announces the discovery and operation of the first electric battery.
- 1810 – Joseph M. Montgolfier, inventor of the hot air balloon, dies.
- 1819 – The feminist educator Juana Manso de Noronha is born.
- 1821 – Bartolomé Miter, Argentine soldier, historian, journalist and archaeologist, is born.
- 1826 – The Cartographic Department is created in Argentina.
- 1884 – The National Congress approves the Common Education Law that established secular, free and compulsory education in Argentina.
- 1904 – The first football match is played against an English team: Alumni hosts Southampton.
- 1904 – Peter Lorre, American film actor, was born.
- 1908 – Salvador Allende, Chilean politician, is born.
- 1909 – “Colonel” Tom Parker, musician, manager of Elvis Presley, is born.
- 1910 – A bomb explodes at a gala performance at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.
- 1913 – Maurice Wilkes, inventor of the concept of storage programs for computers, is born.
- 1917 – World War I: the first US forces land in Saint Nazaire (France).
- 1919 – The first edition of the “New York Daily News” comes out.
- 1924 – After 8 years, US troops leave the Dominican Republic.
- 1941 – World War II: Finland declares war on the USSR.
- 1942 – Gilberto Gil, Brazilian musician, is born.
- 1945 – Representatives from 50 countries sign the San Francisco Charter establishing the UN for international peacekeeping
- 1959 – Queen Victoria and US President Eisenhower inaugurate the great St. Lawrence waterway that leads to the Great Lakes.
- 1960 – Independence of Somalia and Madagascar.
- 1964 – Zeng Jinlian Hunan is born, who will become the tallest woman in the Chinese world, standing at 2.46 meters tall.
- 1964: Venezuela breaks diplomatic and commercial relations with Cuba, accusing Fidel Castro of exporting violent revolution.
- 1968 – The United States returns the islands of Iwo Jima and Bonin to Japan.
- 1968 – Paolo Maldini, Italian footballer, is born.
- 1970 – Leopoldo Marechal, Argentine writer, dies.
- 1974 – Elizabeth Taylor divorces for the fifth time (separates from Richard Burton).
- 1974 – General Augusto Pinochet assumes presidential powers in Chile, nine months after the armed forces overthrew the Allende government.
- 1975 – Colombian President López Michelsen decrees a state of siege in the country.
- 1975 – Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer, Spanish priest, founder of Opus Dei, dies
- 1975 – India’s Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declares a State of Emergency.
- 1978 – British separatists bomb the Palace of Versailles in France.
- 1987 – The Peruvian poet and essayist Octavio Paz obtains the first Menéndez Pelayo International Prize.
- 1989 – Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson marry for the second time.
- 1993 – The United States attacks Baghdad with missiles for an assassination attempt on George Bush.
- 1993 – Ariana Grande, American actress, singer and songwriter is born.
- 1997 – “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the first book in JK Rowling’s best-selling series, is published.
- 1999 – The EU, Mercosur and Chile agree at the Rio de Janeiro Summit on a declaration that lays the foundations for creating a free trade zone.
- 2001 – The first draft of the human genome is officially presented in the United States.
- 2002 – Tragic repression on the Avellaneda Bridge in the city of Buenos Aires, Darío Santillán and Maximiliano Kosteki are assassinated by the police.
- 2007 – Mario Socolinsky, pediatrician and Argentine radio and television presenter, dies.
- 2008 – The US Supreme Court recognizes the right to own firearms.
- 2010 – Aníbal Di Salvo, Argentine filmmaker, dies.
- 2011 – River Plate ends up descending to the Primera B Nacional for the first time in its history.
- 2012 – Nora Ephron, American screenwriter and filmmaker, dies.
- 2015 – The US Supreme Court legalizes same-sex marriage across the country.
- 2016 – The expansion of the Panama Canal is inaugurated, a milestone of modern engineering that took 9 years to build.