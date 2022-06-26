We don’t all have to be Sofia Vergara

Willing to tear down stereotypes and position even more strongly the diversity of roles that Latinas can play in the United States, Sofía Bragar, currently based in Los Angeles, is part of the new breed of South American actresses who encourage the world to open its eyes by promoting empowerment and self-determination.

“Hispanic women are quite evolved with respect to how women live in other parts of the world, as a culture we have stood on our feet and we have taken control of our lives, however, in Latin America we need to open our eyes a bit and see in direction to all the exits that exist. That is, see our leadership capacity and strengthen our security. If we don’t feel safe, we won’t be able to do what we want. That is why it is important that we can experience and see other realities, ”reflected the actress, who confessed that after her arrival in the United States she managed to become the woman she longed to be.

“I became an adult who only depended on herself. Although my parents are always present and without them I could not be where I am, emotionally I depend on myself. I am the person I go to to resolve my issues,” she said.

building a road

Without stopping auditioning and testing herself on a daily basis, the actress, who currently works in musical comedy, has managed to sustain herself, become a bilingual actress, and begin to build a career that resonates strongly in her own country of origin and in the Hispanic and Anglo-Saxon market in the United States.

“The stereotype of the Latina in this country is crumbling, and I love being a part of that evolution. I am Sofía Bragar, and not all of us have to be Sofía Vergara. She knew how to break into the industry playing a role that she knew was accepted. Then, from the inside, she was able to show that she knows how to do other things. She is very smart and I admire her,” she said.

“Today in auditions they look for Latinas, but they don’t necessarily have to be poor, extravagant or voluptuous. We can do all the characters. And I know that I can do it and in both languages”, she concluded.