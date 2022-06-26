Watch the trailer for “Machine Gun Kelly: The Life of a Star”, a documentary available June 27 on Star Plus

Documentary of much of the life of this American star. (Star Plus)



Subscribe to Star+, click here

Machine Gun Kelly will let the world know a little more about his life through a documentary named “Life in Pink” (Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink). The film will include images of the concert held in front of his hotel in Paraguay, after the suspension of the festival, when he visited Asunción accompanied by his girlfriend, the Hollywood star, Megan fox.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Colson Bakerknown in the music and film industry as Machine Gun Kelly, does not stop producing hits this year. In addition to premiering the trailer for his new and first documentary, he recently released the film good mourningin which he debuted as a director and participated as an actor.

Machine Gun Kelly performs during the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Reuters)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

A little more than what will be seen in Life in Pink

This documentary history of Gun Kelly It includes relevant aspects of your life, such as your mental health, your career, your family and your love relationships. In the same way, it reveals intimate moments in which we will observe the most dramatic ups and downs of an artist like him, who pursued hard work for recognition in music, taking into account the noise of the outside world and fame and fatherhood, among others. .

Contrary to what many believe Machine Gun Kelly, at the beginning of the advance, the artist reveals that his life was not always like this surrounded by fame and success. “I don’t think anyone expected this from me,” he said.

Director Machine Gun Kelly and cast member Megan Fox attend a premiere for the film “Good Mourning” in West Hollywood, California, USA. (Reuters)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

He also says that at the beginning of his career, the media did nothing but destroy him, so much so that he thought the world hated him. This without knowing that he would become the most controversial Rockstar of this generation. In this intimate piece you will be able to learn more about his life as father and son, since it highlights how is the relationship that he has with his daughter and with his father, with whom he did not have the best of relations. relations.

Who is Machine Gun Kelly?

He is an American musician, rapper, singer and actor and his stage name was given for his rapid-fire lyrical flow, as a reference to the famous criminal Machine Gun Kelly (He was the most wanted thief in California and San Francisco between the 40s and 50s, considered the youngest thief of those years). His career has been growing thanks to his various participations in movies and his music.

Director Machine Gun Kelly blows smoke rings while attending the premiere of the film “Good Mourning” in West Hollywood, California. (Reuters)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

Machine Gun Kelly: The Life of a Star is under the direction of Sam Cahill and will be distributed by StarPlus and Hulu, starting June 27.

According to him, he brings his own pain to the music and that makes him feel great.

KEEP READING:

“Midnight at the Switchgrass ”: the movie that united Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly has already arrived on Prime Video

“Mini spies”: details of the new version of the film that will be seen on Netflix are known

“Thor: love and thunder”: 4 facts to remember before the premiere of the Marvel film