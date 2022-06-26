Venezuelan looks like Will Smith and works delivering shoes | IMP | PRESENT

No, dear reader, it is not the American actor Will Smith working as a shoe delivery man in downtown Lima, but rather the Venezuelan citizen Yashual Eduardo Avila Abello (30), who stands out for his incredible resemblance to the remembered character from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series.

Trome located this curious character at work, preparing shipments of footwear to different parts of the country. ‘Jackson Smith’, as he is known by his friends and co-workers, is trying to make a name for himself on national television because his big dream is to meet the actor Will Smith. “I am going to tell you a little about my story, about how destiny changed my move. Without eating or drinking it, I became the prince of a neighborhood called Bethlehem.”Yashual jokes at the entrance.

“I used to work in my country as a police officer, but due to the crisis I had to emigrate with my wife and two daughters. In Venezuela, they called me: ‘Man in Black’, ‘Hancock’ or ‘I am a legend’. Here, in Peru, people in the streets shout at me: Prince of Rap, and for me that is a recognition of the work I have been doing to make the best imitation of Will Smith “says the foreigner.

His biggest dream is to make a remake of the remembered series ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, where he will play the main character, and for that he tries to get support from communication professionals who are in charge of the production. For now, he has reached the final of the contest ‘Your puppy rings a bell’ of program ‘Love and Fire’ of Willax.

You can follow this curious character on his TikTok account (@Doble_Oficial de will Smith)

Avila composed a rap to Will Smith to defend him from the criticism he received after slapping actor Chris Rock during the Oscars

Payasito animates children’s parties, but he is also a responsible engineer

Engineer pursues his career and also works as a clown

Peruvian who is respected. His work as an engineer requires a lot of concentration on the works, because the responsibility that the projects are completed on time falls on him. Franco Huamán Rojas (28) is a professional committed to his professional career, but he is also a friend of art and humor. Today, which is celebrated on the day of the Peruvian clown, Trome found this entrepreneur, who divides his time between children’s parties and construction work.

Huamán is from Chincha, and is known by his friends as the ‘Clown Engineer’ because of his profession and because he continues to pursue his career. His passion for humor began in 2011, and since then he has held children’s parties, baby showers, matinees and various events in Lima and the provinces with his show ‘Galletita Show’.

“In my family, nobody is a clown; I’m the first. My passion for clowns was born as a child, I always wanted to make others laugh, and now I am fulfilling my dream”says the professional.

Although he has responsibilities as an engineer, Huamán hosts children’s parties on his days off and on weekends. He is now in charge of a project in Marcona, Ica, but that does not take away the opportunity to put on makeup, put on his wig and his colored suit when it comes to bringing the ‘Clown Engineer’ to life. “When I am in the office, I do my work very seriously; already leaving, I joke with my companions. I know how to separate my profession from my passion for art”bill.

