Tristan Thompson would be “mad” that Khloé Kardashian is dating. with other men

Tristan Thompson, 31, would be angry that his ex-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, 37, is giving love another chance.

After a source close to the businesswoman assured that she is “casually dating” a financier who introduced her to Kim Kardashian, another source assured Hollywood Life that Thompson “is not excited” about the idea, but that he understands that “already he has nothing to say about it” after having an unstable relationship with her, which started from 2017.

“Of course Tristan isn’t thrilled that Khloe is dating men again, but he knows he doesn’t have a say,” the source said. “He also knows that this day would come eventually, but he’s trying not to think about it too much. Tristan still has feelings for Khloe despite everything that’s happened between them.”

“At this point, Tristan just wants Khloe to be happy,” the source added. “He hoped that she would never be with another man again, but he just hopes that whatever man Khloe chooses will treat her and her daughter with respect.”

The relationship between the two ended at the end of last year, when a media outlet discovered documents about a paternity suit against Thompson. A model named Maralee Nichols would have proven with DNA tests that her son, born in December, was from the athlete and was conceived during her relationship with Kardashian.

