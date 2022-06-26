Trial Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: the final arguments before the verdict



The lawyers of the actors have presented their arguments on the last day of the trial before the jury, which will issue a verdict next week



Camille Vasquez (Depp) defines Heard as a “tormented person who needs attention” and accuses her of “acting, crying without tears”.



The actor’s lawyer defends that Amber “does not need to prove” her accusations, even if they are true, because she is protected by “freedom of expression”

After six intense weeksthe media defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has arrived this Friday May 27 to its end, with the exposure of closing arguments by the lawyers of both parties, with the plaintiffs present, after which will remain seen for sentencing. It is expected that the jury verdict will be made public starting next Tuesday.

Below, we summarize the main arguments of the two opposing parties in this last and decisive day of a trialwhich beyond the airy private life of its protagonists, is exciting from a legal point of view.

The last word from Johnny Depp’s lawyers

Benjamin Chew, a lawyer for Johnny Depp, said that Amber Heard’s domestic violence accusations make no senseGiven the the actor has not been accused by any other woman of physical assault. Recall that the model Kate Moss, former partner of Johnny Depp, testified this week in favor of her, denying that he had ever hit her or thrown her down the stairsaccording to the rumor that Amber Heard mentioned in the trial.

This is a MeToo without any MeToo. Before Amber Heard, no other woman has accused Johnny Depp of violence

“Before Amber Heard, no woman has said that Mr. Depp has raised his hand to her in her 58 years,” the lawyer told the jury. “This is MeToo without any MeToo”, Chew quipped about the movement that led women around the world to speak out against their abusers. Depp’s lawyer said his client supported the movement but only for “true survivors of abuse.”

Johnny Depp is not a saint, but being addicted to substances does not make him an abuser

Johnny Depp “was cancelled” -as the punishment of the industry and social networks to artists accused of some type of crime is called- because Amber Heard “falsely accused him of domestic violence”said Chew, who acknowledged that the actor “is not a saint either”. “He admits his shortcomings but he is not a violent abuser”, he said in reference to the addiction to drugs and alcohol confessed by the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean. “It’s one thing to abuse substances and another to be a physical abuser of women.”

The victim of verbal, physical and emotional abuse is Johnny Depp, not Amber Heard

His main argument is that the actor, not Amber Heard, is the real victim of “persistent verbal, emotional and physical abuse” by his ex-wife. “There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, and it is not Miss Heard.” Vásquez told the jury, showing the audios of discussions in the couple in which the actress laughed at the actor and talked about beating him. On the contrary, said the lawyer, Depp never admitted any type of physical violence against Heard.

[Heard] staged the injuries, there is no registered complaint of domestic abuse

The Colombian-born lawyer accused the actress of Aquaman to orchestrate a “setup” when 6 years ago he requested a restraining order from Depp for domestic violence, after a heated argument in his penthouse in downtown Los Angeles.

Vasquez noted that there were no medical records of Heard’s physical abuse allegations, and suggested that she staged the wounds which she showed to journalists so that “the world only saw what she wanted them to see”. “When she filed for divorce, she didn’t just want to break up their marriage, she wanted to ruin him.” “Exactly six years later, We ask you to bring Mr. Depp back to life.”he concluded.

Amber Heard is a deeply troubled person who needs attention. She cried without tears

Vasquez introduced Heard as a manipulative and “deeply troubled person in need of attention,” as he defined it, citing testimonies about the emotional and mental state of the actress, whom he accused of “fake” your emotions, claiming that cried without tearsciting the testimony of an acting teacher who said that Heard had difficulty faking such outbursts.

Either she was raped with a bottle or she lied

“It was a performance”Vásquez concluded about some of Heard’s harshest testimonies, like when she accused her ex-husband of raping her with a bottle. “Or she was raped with a bottle”, Vasquez said, “Or is she the type of person who would take the stand in this courtroom and lie to you about being raped.” A very graphic comment that provoked a Heard’s visibly emotional response.

The closing argument of Amber Heard’s lawyers

The main argument of Ben Rottenborn, Amber Heard’s lawyer, is that his client you do not need to prove the accusations to defend against a defamation lawsuit. He claimed that the actress “wins” the trial, even if there was no evidence of abuse alleged in the trial because it is protected by the First Amendment of the American Constitution (freedom of expression).

Think about the message to other victims of violence: if you didn’t take photos, it didn’t happen

Heard’s legal representative told the jury that “The stakes in this case go far beyond its litigants.” “Think about the message you are sending to Amber and to victims of domestic abuse everywhere”Rottenborn said. “If you didn’t take photos, it didn’t happen, and if you did take photos, they’re fake. … If you did not seek medical attention, you are lying. If she seeks medical attention, she is crazy… And if you have finally decided that enough is enough, what you are looking for is money.” “That’s what they’re trying to make you, the jury, an accomplice.” plot.

“If Amber was abused just once, then she wins. And we’re not just talking about physical abuse. We are talking about emotional abuse. We are talking about verbal abuse.” added the legal representative of the actress, who argued that the legal team of Depp had changed his strategy, excluding non-physical forms of abuse from the definition “because they know he did it.”he said, giving as an example the text messages in which Depp talked about “drowning” and “burning” his ex-wife.

If you think they both abused each other, then Amber Heard wins.

Rottenborn went on to emphasize that the jury need not believe that Depp was abusive, only that he could not prove that he never abused her even once. “It’s not about who’s the best spouse,” said. “It’s not about whether you think Ms. Heard may have been abusive to Mr. Depp.” “If you think they both abused each other… then Amber wins,” he added.

The lawyer addressed the jury thus: “We ask them to hold Mr. Depp accountable for his actions. Stand up for victims of domestic abuse everywhere who suffer in silence. Stand up for free speech,” he said. “Give Amber Heard her voice back. Bring Amber Heard back to life.”

The background of the trial

The April 11 started this media trial facing Johnny Depp (58 years old) and Amber Heard (35), in which all kinds of lurid details about their relationship and private life have come to light. Let’s remember that The actor sued his ex-partner for 50 million dollars, claiming defamation in a 2018 article in which the actress accused him of “domestic abuse”. She put a countersuit for $100 million.

The former partner, separated since 2016, faces have been seen in a court of Virginia (USA) in a televised trial, with a jury of 7 people and in which there has been famous witnesses like Kate Moss.

The origin of the case is article that Amber Heard wrote two years ago for the Washington Post in which it was said that he had been the victim of “sexual violence” by who was his partner for 5 years. Although he does not directly name Johnny Depp, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean either Edward Scissorhands he alleges that this accusation ruined his career and reputation.

In a trial that was also very mediatic, the judge ruled that Depp had physically abused Heard, as The Sun had written. The actress alleged that she only used violence to defend herself against her, while he rejected the sentence and accused his ex-girlfriend of being a “sociopath”.

On what will the jury base its verdict?

Judge Penney Azcarate instructed the jury on Friday about the process to reach a verdict. You have to take into account the statements that Amber Heard made in the Washington Post opinion piece, where she accused the actor (without naming him) of domestic violence, which led to the actor’s defamation lawsuit. What the jury has to determine is whether the statements refer to Depp, whether they are defamatory, whether they are false, and whether they show actual malice.