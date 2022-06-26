Top 10 Meryl Streep Movies : Kinescopy





Blessed be that magician of dreams who allowed Meryl Streep not to get up that morning when she took her entrance exam to become a lawyer, an event that caused not only a personal impact, but also the decision to channel her person towards the that would be his true passion: drama and theater. Pure talent! The 22-year-old girl would obtain her degree and with it her first auditions that would successfully position her first in the theater scene, then on television, and finally in 1977 in the cinema, a screen that would surrender at her feet for 4 decades and counting. , constant, winning monstrous!

One of the most successful actresses of all time, both at the Oscars (with her 3 awards out of 21 nominations) and on the international scene (with 174 awards around the world), Streep’s immeasurable talent not only covers several records (comedy, drama, musical, thriller, biopics, etc.), but also accents, being considered the best actress of all time not only for the number of these, but for her perfect on-screen processing, from several of the American region like Southern, Northern and the particular Bronx style of New York, to British English, Irish, Polish, German and Australian English all perfectly!

We should do a TOP 20 (because even if you don’t believe it, movies like “The French Lieutenant’s Woman”, “The Hours”, “The Deer Hunter”, “”Music of the Heart”, “Ironweed”, “Evil Angels”, among others), but for now a 10 + Bonus will suffice to celebrate 72 years of life of the queen of acting.

Bonus–Doubt (Shanley, 2008) by El Fett

Both the chemistry and the emotional shock with the late Hoffman is simply lavish, the thunderous and mentioned “doubt” referred to in the title of the film (Hoffman himself and the behavior of his priest) is a highly dramatic focus, which will remain an open mystery for varied interpretations, largely thanks to the extraordinary approach of these two histrionic monsters, who defend their fate and perspective towards a theme of high social impact and increasingly constant (and evidenced) in the Catholic Church. The value of Streep’s performance is that what she begins as a hateful and unfounded character (a bastard nun), turns into an accomplice of the viewer by sowing that doubt, possibly real.

10 – Julie & Julia (Ephron, 2009) By IvanO

Already with 16 participations in the Oscar above, Meryl Streep has already shown us that she can play a tree and they can even nominate her for it; In Julie & Julia, she casts herself in the hands of director Nora Ephron (her last film of hers) to play the singular world-renowned chef Julia Child. Meryl perfectly captures the chef’s movements and tone of voice (denoting a mastery of the perfect accent and within the biopic that she is so good at), which although at first it becomes a bit strange as the movie this is forgotten. Totally funny, and in complete chemistry with Stanley Tucci, she makes this middling movie come off very well.

9 – August Osage County (Wells, 2013) by El Fett

A true “bitch” (a very characteristic role in her career), sick with cancer and unbearable matriarch responsible for a quite dysfunctional and insane family; Streep manages with each moment to glimpse an acting chair to which all his students (casting colleagues) must adapt and understand to at least not clash and get out of his shadow a little. Julia Roberts he understood it perfectly, and it is with her that Streep builds a magical association undertaken to save this film from becoming an annoying melodrama, this being the chemistry responsible for a cathartic ups and downs charged with strong emotions where the physical and emotional bumps of mother versus daughter are just enough to take the cake .

8 – Silkwood (Nichols, 1983) For The Actuary Cinema

Another of the undervalued roles of her career, before the character of the empowered woman was the marketing hook of most 21st century films, at the end of the 80s Meryl was already playing something similar and without much fanfare. The role of the multiple-time Oscar-nominated lady denoted a person of conviction in a fierce fight to prove that the Silkwood company falsifies safety reports about its products, however, this fight against a gigantic corporate entity will take its toll because it will cause a destruction of his professional life, and even personal. An interesting David vs. Goliath insight that Streep embodies in a fabulous way.

7 – The Bridges of Madison County (Eastwood, 1995) For The Actuary Cinema

Perhaps one of his most underrated roles, this is a love story, but not from a “philos” or “eros” point of view, but rather from an “agape” perspective. Streep plays a housewife who has the opportunity to run away from Madison with her new love, but despite what she feels for him, she makes the decision to stay, because the love she has for her children is greater than anything else. anything. In the current perspective, centennials may say that it is a lack of self-esteem, but putting family stability and your children above any dream, longing or romance (the context of the film), is a sign of the purity of maternal love. , of sacrifice, nobility, but above all of great admiration. A role of many nuances that perhaps deserves more recognition than it is given.

6 – Adaptation (Jonze, 2002) by El Fett

A drama that borders on the surreal manages to channel one of the best, most entertaining and complex self-stories of cinema under Kaufman’s majestic script; a self-satire on the creative film and writing process, where the famous screenwriter divides his personality between auteur and commercial cinema through two characters, two twins played with impressive solvency by Nicolas Cage), but where he also has time to address the literary and adaptive weariness in the figure of Streep, in one of the most surprising roles (and outside her comfort zone) of her career, with antagonistic overtones and a naturalness that denotes why this iron can be turn into wood whenever you want.

5 – Out of Africa (Pollack, 1985) By Clementine

Winner of 7 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Sidney Pollack’s Out of Africa brought Redford and Streep together, in which the latter plays Baroness Karen Blixen in a story based on true events. Pollack did not want her as the protagonist of her, however she, brave as always, obtained it. Without minimizing the great narrative quality of the script, the actress is the soul of the film, with incredible magnetism and giving her character her own emotions that allow her to connect with her; It is also worth noting how she evolves alongside her character, with admirable introspection and based on pure interpretive force. With a good male counterpart in Redford, Out of Africa is the great classic that it is, largely because of our actress.

4 – The Devil Wears Prada (Frankel, 2006) By Clementine

For Frankel, responsible for directing several episodes of Sex and the city, the world of fashion was not something new, however his story told from within this world of beauty and elegance, as well as cynicism and banality; was very well received by critics, turning out to be the surprise of the summer of 2006, highlighting above all the character of Streep, her memorable Miranda Priestly, an all-powerful, arbitrary, tyrannical boss, just as indecipherable as demanding, and the terror of all her subordinates. . It turns out to be an intelligent story within the fashion subgenre, as well as entertaining and received several awards and nominations, the majority being for the performance of Streep, winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress.

3 – Kramer vs. Kramer (Benton, 1979) by El Fett

For those who only watch Netflix, surely Marriage Story left them in shock, but for those who really know and know that there are movies outside of their television, we realize that Kramer vs Kramer is the leader in terms of failed marriage narratives. refers. There are many reasons: first, the Oscar winner here unleashes one of the best “anti” histrionic relationships that have ever occurred, a duel of talents that reaches unsuspected emotional terms on the part of Streep and Hoffman. With an impressive naturalness that allows one to immediately become familiar with the emotions and mistakes of both, Streep would get her second Oscar nomination, but also the perfect springboard for her arrival at her crown.

2 – The Iron Lady (Lloyd, 2011) For The Actuary Cinema

Iron Lady we can say with all its letters, that it is a bad movie, with a very weak direction and a horrible script taken from the Hallmark Channel, but as a middling European team there can always be a crack that makes the difference, in this case Meryl Streep is the Lewandowski of this tape. And it is that practically with an interpretation of one of the strongest political personalities of the last, Streep shows her toughest side on a histrionic level, playing a strong role in the character aspect at the same time that she is the narrative thread, and the direction of the entire movie. Great actors know how to give good roles in favorable scenarios, titanic actors can carry an entire movie on their shoulders.

1 – Sophie’s Choice (Pakula, 1982) By Clementine

Not to mention that Pakula does probably some of her strongest work here, a gut-wrenching drama that is convincing, moving and revealing with him, it underscores the fact that Meryl Streep is THE movie. She is incredible how our great actress has the ability to make all her roles completely believable, managing to perfectly convey all the emotions of human nature, in addition to her legendary ability to imitate all kinds of accents. Here she does not play Sophie, she becomes Sophie, a Polish woman marked by the tough decisions she had to make when she was in a Nazi concentration camp. That train scene that gives the film its title is incredible and shows what our actress is capable of.