Tom Cruise’s secret to being in top shape at 59

At 59 years old and after a career approaching 40, Tom Cruise remains one of the best-known and most respected actors in Hollywood. especially in action movies.

These types of movies require keeping in good physical shape and Tom Cruise’s, who does not hesitate to participate in dangerous scenesHe is enviable for his age.

As reported in the magazine Men’s HealthCruise himself explains what is your secret: “Sea kayaking, caving… fencing, treadmill, weights… rock climbing, hiking… I do jogging… I do a lot of different activities.”

Anne Elliott, a sports scientist at Middlesex University (United Kingdom), explains to the magazine that “regularly changing cardiovascular and strength work with something like fencing or climbing – like Tom Cruise – maintains flexibility and balance: the first two things that give away your age“.

“The way we move transmits energy and youth, you don’t catch what we are”adds this expert to the prestigious men’s health magazine, in the report dedicated to Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is currently promoting Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to one of the films that launched him to fame, top gunpremiered in 1986, when he was only 24 years old.