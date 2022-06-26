Tom Cruise’s eternal youth trick to look young and radiant at almost 60 years old

Tom Cruise He is one of the famous that lately are in all the fashion and beauty magazines. And it is that since his new movie was released recently ‘Top Gun: Maverick’much has been said about how he manages to maintain his young skin and radiant despite the passing of the years. The 59-year-old actor has one of the best physicists in hollywood today, something that has surprised everyone because it seems that time does not pass by him. In this sense, some of the things that he does on a daily basis to have that physical shape is to follow a healthy diet and perform physical exercise intense.

And if there is a trick to have eternal youth, one could say that Tom Cruise has found it. This is something that can be seen in many parts of his physique. For example, the actor has a mane of silky and thick hair that he had not accustomed us to in recent years. In addition, he can also be seen as some of the features of his face have rejuvenated over the years.

Finally, it is also notable physical change in his body that he has suffered for a few years now. Since now we can see him much more toned and sculpted than in previous years when he began to enter the 50s.

An intense and constant exercise routine and not eating sugar among the habits of Tom Cruise

And there is no doubt that we can affirm that Tom Cruise he looks younger now than he did 10 years ago. So this is something that has raised the interest of the press and her fans, who want to know how she has managed to rejuvenate in this way despite being close to 60.

First of all, it should be noted that the Hollywood actor has a physical exercise routine very restrictive that does not allow him to stop even one day of training. Thus, combine a routine of strength exercises and another of cardio. This is not within the reach of anyone who wants to train his body, but he has been allowed to maintain the same weight, size and body measurements over the years.

In this sense, some of the exercises that keep you in eternal youth are squats, stretching and weight lifting. But in addition, it is also very common for Tom Cruise to run at any time of the day to eliminate fat from the food that he has eaten in his diet.

In addition, we have also been able to learn over the years that he is a lover of outdoor sports. Since it is usual to see him kayaking in the sea, rock climbing, hiking, fencing, motorcycling and caving.

A strict diet and other secrets of the actor keep him young over the years

Besides of physical exerciseTom Cruise also follows a daily strict diet that allows you not to eat more calories than you need throughout the day. On the other hand, also choose to choose foods free of sugars and rich in protein. In fact, he follows a regimen of 1,200 calories a day. With food prepared by your own chef and many small meals throughout the day, based on organic blueberries, walnuts and dried fruit.

On the other hand, not only does he live on diet and physical exercise to look at 59 as if he had not yet turned 30. But the actor has also undergone surgery to do a few touch-ups on his face. In addition, he also managed to align his teeth to have a perfect smile thanks to invisible braces that he wore for several years.

Finally, it should be noted that one of the popular secrets of Tom Cruise are the hikes. To raise his 1.70-meter height a little more, he wears shoes from the Sevillian brand Masaltos, with invisible risers that make him “grow” 7 centimeters.