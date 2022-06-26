Tom Cruise, the star flies again

Cruise returned to Cannes after 30 years without appearing at the French pageant and did it his way, landing his own helicopter. He came to introduce one of his iconic characters; Captain Pete Mitchell of top gun who returns to the big screen with his sunglasses and his large displacement motorcycle. Cruise was on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival presenting the sequel to top gunpremiered in 1986, Top Gun: Maverick. Before, the actor, who turns 60 in July, received a tribute to his career, where he explained that his films are made for the cinema. “I never intended to release Maverick on platforms, this is a movie for the big screen”, that is how forceful he was who Hollywood critics call the “last great movie star”.

Somehow, Cruise came to say that if the cinema dies, his dream will die and he intends to do everything possible to keep it alive. “Going to the movies is what matters most to me. It’s my dream. We are all united in front of a big screen enjoying the experience even though we speak different languages ​​and come from different cultures. When we sit in front of the big screen, we form a community where we come together to share experiences. I understand the business, I study it all the time, but there are films that need a very specific way of shooting, films that cannot be seen on television. I’m not looking to make a big box office the first weekend of release. I look for the long distance, entertain and excite. I love the experience of going to the movies.” Cruise does not forget how to shine before his public, in fact, he assured having come to Cannes to celebrate cinema. “The old actors, the ones from before, showed their skills. They worried about studying dance, studying singing; that system of making movies has passed and gone with them. Me, when I make a film, I study and prepare myself to learn different skills. Even when I’m not recording, if I see something that catches my interest, I think about how to put it into practice on tape.”

After a staggering number of delays, Top Gun: Maverick It arrived at the Cannes Film Festival four years after it was shot and a week before it was released in theaters around the world. The sequel to the Reagan-era blockbuster features the same elements that made Cruise a star in the ’80s. “Maverick is shot to be released in theaters. I wasn’t going to let it be released any other way. I grew up in the cinema and during the pandemic I would talk to the theater owners near my house and tell them to hold on, that it would be released soon Top Gun: Maverick Y Mission Impossible”. This last tape will be released in 2023, part one.

Top Gun was one of producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s big box-office hits, a film made in collaboration with the Pentagon, which came out in 1986, when polls showed many Americans had doubts about the military. But the film, a celebration of the spirit of aviation, not only generated $344 million at the box office, it also proved its worth in reviving the image of the Armed Forces. Today, when the world is immersed in the Ukraine conflict, the premiere of Maverick becomes more significant. “When I make a film I try to show all the skills I have, everything I know. I give myself completely to the experience and it fascinates me because I learn about humanity, about people, about work and art”.

Top Gun: Maverick It sounds even for this year’s Oscars based on the criticism it is receiving from those who have already seen the film. The film is a celebration of the spirit of aviation; with pilots who compete with each other to lead, capable of following orders, showing their flying skills and, above all, their ability to react in times of danger. This is the elite group Top Gun, the one made fashionable by Tom Cruise in the mid-1980s.

Almost four decades later, Paramount Pictures releases the sequel to a film that not even the protagonist himself wanted to do after the death of its director Tony Scott. The actor also acknowledged that he had been waiting for the technology to reach the point of being able to transport the audience to the cabin of the plane. “I wanted to have the public inside the F/A-18. It was now or never. I am very proud of what we have achieved because everyone who has participated in the film has done an extraordinary job”, concludes the formidable actor. The second part of Top Gun, archetypal tape of the 80s, brings us back to Tom Cruise. If in the first he had not turned 24, in the second he is about to turn 60, the same age John Wayne was when he starred in nerves of steel.