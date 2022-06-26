Tom Cruise appears by surprise in Barcelona

The actor Tom Cruise has visited by surprise this Wednesday Barcelona. He has done it to support the film industry at the fair CinemaEuropewhich brings together more than 3,000 exhibitors and distributors from around the world until this Thursday.

He, who is no longer in the city, landed early Tuesday in the Catalan capital from Seoul (South Korea). There he attended the premiere of his latest film, Top Gun: Maverickan action feature film directed by Joseph Kosinski, a sequel to top gun.

PRESENTATION OF HIS LATEST FILMS

This is the second consecutive year that Cruise attends the European exhibitor fair in Barcelona. On this occasion he has done so to participate in the Paramount Pictures panel for promote your movies. The star thanked “the support of all the cinemas in Europe at the premiere” of the latest installment of his new film, which has already raised more than 900 million dollars since its premiere in the United States at the end of May.

During the meeting, images and the trailer of the next film in which he will star, the new installment of Mission: Impossible 7 –scheduled for the last quarter of 2023–. A 12-minute montage with scenes from the nearly fifty films in which she has participated has also been screened.