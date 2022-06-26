Today’s ephemeris, June 26, 2022. What happened on June 26?

Check today’s ephemeris June 26, 2022 and find out who was born, who died and what happened throughout history on a day like today.







What happened on June 26?

1541/ Assassination of Francisco Pizarro, conqueror of Peru.

1800/ Alessandro Volta announces the discovery of the first electric battery.

1822/ The State assumes the purchase, manufacture and sale of tobacco in Spain.

1890/ Established in Spain the law of universal suffrage.

1925/ Premiere of Charly Chaplin’s film “The Gold Rush”.

[1945/Representativesof50countriessigntheCharteroftheUnitedNations(UN)forthemaintenanceofinternationalpeace

1947/ Conference in Paris on the Marshall Plan of US aid for the reconstruction of Europe.

1970/ The Spanish boxer José Legrá regains the title of European featherweight champion.

1974/ First purchase with a barcode, some chewing gum in a Marsh supermarket (Ohio, USA).

1977/ Last concert of the singer Elvis Presley, at the Marquet Square Arena in Indianapolis (United States).

1979/ Muhammad Ali announces his retirement from boxing.

1950/ Inauguration of the Escombreras Oil Refinery (Murcia).

1986/ Fifteen injured when a bomb hidden in a suitcase that was going to be loaded on an Israeli plane exploded at Madrid’s Barajas airport.

1987/ Jesús Gil takes over the presidency of the Atlético de Madrid football club.

1997/ First published “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, JK Rowling’s literary debut.

2000/ American scientists Craig Venter and Francis Collins announce the first draft of the human genome.

2003/ The US Supreme Court declares laws that punish homosexuality unconstitutional.

2008/ The US Supreme Court upholds the right to own firearms.

2011/ Two Spanish soldiers die and three are injured in an attack against their armored vehicle in Qala-i-Naw (Afghanistan).

>> The EU agrees on the rules of bank bailouts so that it is the banks, and not the taxpayers, who pay the bill in the event of bankruptcies.

2014/ The general secretary of the PSOE, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, announces his retirement from politics.

2015/ USA legalizes homosexual marriage throughout the country.

>> 38 tourists die in a terrorist attack against a hotel in Tunisia.

2016/ Spanish General Elections: PP reinforces its majority with 137 seats, at the expense of Ciudadanos, which drops from 40 to 32; the PSOE gets the worst results, 85, and Podemos with IU add 71 seats.

>> The Iraqi Army announces the liberation of Fallujah, held by Daesh since 2014.

2017/ Start of the investigation commission on irregular financing of the PP in Congress with the declaration of former treasurer Luis Bárcenas.

>> A judge orders the exhumation of Salvador Dalí’s body after a paternity suit.

2019/ Nigeria releases a hundred women and children kidnapped by Boko Haram.

>> The nine pro-independence leaders in preventive detention for the procés trial enter Catalan prisons.

2020/ The popular series “The Simpsons” announces that its characters will be voiced by people of their race.

2021/ End of the obligation to wear a mask in outdoor spaces in Spain after more than a year due to the coronavirus.

What happened on June 26 in America?

1956/ Fidel Castro is arrested in Mexico with 20 other alleged members of the July 26 Movement.

1959/ Cuba breaks diplomatic relations with the Dominican Republic.

1969/ El Salvador breaks diplomatic relations with Honduras due to the harassment of Salvadorans residing in that country after losing a soccer match 3-0. Days later a conflict began that was known as “The football war”.

1974/ General Pinochet assumes presidential powers in Chile.

1975/ Colombian President López Michelsen decrees a state of siege to combat guerrilla attacks and a wave of kidnappings.

1999/ The EU, Mercosur and Chile agree at the Rio de Janeiro Summit on a declaration to create a free trade area.

2001/ Mercosur and the EU ratify a Memorandum of Understanding that defines the cooperation between both blocs for the next six years.

2016/ Inauguration of the expansion of the Panama Canal, a milestone in modern engineering after nine years of construction.

2017/ Mexican journalist Salvador Adame, kidnapped in May, is found dead.

Who was born on June 26?

1824/ William Thomson, Lord Kelvin, English physicist.

1892/ Pearl S. Buck, American writer.

1870/ Ignacio Zuloaga, Spanish painter.

1908/ Salvador Allende, president of Chile.

>> Estrellita Castro, Spanish actress and singer.

1922/ Eleanor Parker, American actress.

1928/ Yoshiro Nakamatsu, Japanese inventor.

1933/ Carlos Mendo, Spanish journalist.

1940/ Osvaldo Hurtado, president of Ecuador.

1954/ Luis María Arconada, Spanish soccer player.

1956/ Chris Isaak, American rock musician.

1957/ Patty Smyth, American rock singer.

1961/ Greg Lemond, American cyclist.

1964/ Tommi Makinen, Finnish rally driver.

1968/ Paolo Maldini, Italian soccer player.

1971/ Massimiliano Biaggi, Italian motorcyclist.

1993/ Ariana Grande, American singer.

Who died on June 26?

1810/ Joseph M. Montgolfier, French inventor of the hot air balloon.

1838/ Mariano Lagasca, Spanish naturalist.

1878/ María de las Mercedes, queen of Spain, wife of Alfonso XII.

1975/ José María Escrivá de Balaguer, Spanish priest and saint.

1986/ Ignacio Coca, Spanish banker.

2012/ Gustavo Pérez Puig, Spanish scenic director.

>> George R. Hearst, American press tycoon.

2013/ Bert Stern, American photographer.

2017/ Gerónimo “Momo” Venegas, Argentine trade unionist.

2018/ Henri Namphy, former Haitian president.

>> Víctor “Tiburón” Contreras, Chilean swimmer.

2019/ Édith Scob, French actress.

>> Max Wright, American actor.

2020/ Taryn Power, American actress.

2021/ Abdalelah Haroun, Qatari athlete.

